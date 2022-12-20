CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Board of Education voted in closed session on Monday to hire Luke Boyer, superintendent of the Laclede County School District, to take over for retiring Superintendent Mark Baker in the coming school year.
Boyer, from Conway, began his educational career in 2000 at Hartville, serving as a high school science teacher. He was named K-8 superintendent of the Success (Missouri) School District in 2006 and superintendent of the Oregon-Howell School District, in Koshkonong, in 2008. In 2010, Boyer became the assistant superintendent of the West Plains School District.
Boyer holds a bachelor's degree in education, with an emphasis in biology, from Missouri State University; a master's degree in educational administration from William Woods University; a specialist degree in educational administration from Southwest Baptist University; and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“Our family is very excited to be a part of the Carthage School District and community,” Boyer said in a statement. ”There are many great things happening in the Carthage School District, and I'm looking forward to seeing how we can continue to serve Carthage students and families. It’s exciting to be surrounded by educators that are passionate about the pursuit of improving academic and student growth programs.”
