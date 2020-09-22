CARTHAGE, Mo. — Plans to build a performing arts center on the campus of Carthage High School got a big boost and a new name after the Carthage Board of Education meeting on Monday.
The center, planned to replace the existing center near downtown Carthage, will be named John O. & Carolyn Phelps Performing Arts Center, in recognition of a donation by the Phelps family of $750,000 to the construction of the building.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the donation was an impressive kickoff to a campaign that hopes to raise $5 million before placing a bond issue before voters in the next couple of years.
“This is definitely the largest gift we’ve received, at least during my time, my 18 years in Carthage,” Baker said. “They came forward and offered more than the 3% of building costs we would typically ask for naming rights. We obviously agreed, and we’re very grateful that the Phelpses will get their name on the building that is so much needed in our community.”
Commitment to education
Allison Phelps Holman, speaking for her parents, John "Pat" and Carolyn Phelps, said her dad was eager to make this gift when he heard of the proposal to build the performing arts center.
The couple's daughter-in-law, Lora Phelps, served as a co-chairwoman of the Carthage 2020 Committee in 2009 and Carthage 2020 and Beyond Committee in 2019 that gathered public sentiment and created a priority list of projects the district needed to pursue to maintain the quality of education in Carthage.
A performing arts center, to replace the Carthage School District Auditorium attached to the former Carthage High School on Main Street, is the last major project listed on both the 2010 and 2020 priority lists.
“We had family meetings and family dinners on Monday nights often, and Lora was telling us about the performing arts center,” Holman said. “Mom and Dad have been so involved and big supporters of the school system in the Carthage community, and they love the arts.
“I sat down and said, 'Dad, they’re going to build a performing arts center. They don’t have anyone that has given the big donation that gets naming rights,' and instantly, when I told him it was an arts center, he said, 'Let's do it.'”
Holman said both her parents served on the Carthage Board of Education in the past and have made education a priority in their charitable giving.
Carolyn Phelps’ father, George Beimdiek, was a major benefactor at Missouri Southern State University, providing money for the Beimdiek Student Recreation Center that opened in 2009.
Pat and Carolyn Phelps also donated to the university and have their names on a theater on the lower level of the Billingsly Student Center and on an interdisciplinary simulation lab in the Julio S. Léon Health Sciences Center.
In 2005, the couple gave $50,000 to the Eastern Jasper County Historic Sites District to pay for major renovations of the historic Cave Springs School, a one-room schoolhouse dating back to the 1840s in rural Jasper County northeast of Sarcoxie.
Holman said her parents are also committed to the arts programs at the schools.
“As a family, we all know how important the performing arts are to your education,” she said. “People who are in plays, people who sing on stage, they develop so many skills for their future with leadership skills, you can go on and on about the benefits of it. You’re not going to find a top-performing private school that doesn’t have a good performing arts center and curriculum, and there’s a reason for that.”
Fund drive
In January, when the Carthage Board of Education put a bond issue on the ballot to expand the Carthage Technical Center, it also committed to start raising money to build a performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus.
The board set a goal of raising $5 million in private donations before placing another bond issue on the ballot to build a center that could cost around $20 million.
Voters approved the Carthage Technical Center expansion in June, and the district announced it would start working on fundraising for the performing arts center.
Baker said the district had planned to send staff to different schools across the region to look over their performing arts centers and gather information to use in a local fundraising drive, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all travel plans.
“We are still in the beginning stages of fundraising because we don’t have anything to give to potential donors yet," Baker said. "In order to raise funds, you need a plan, you need brochures, so they can visualize and understand what’s going to take place. Unfortunately we had a lot of tours that were planned for this spring and summer that were canceled due to either the schools or communities not allowing people into their performing arts centers. We will now start that push to get back into the various arenas so we can see what they have compared to what we need.”
