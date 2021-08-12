CARTHAGE, Mo. — Lee Elliff Pound, president and longtime member of the Carthage Board of Education, resigned last week.
Her resignation letter, released to the Globe after an open-records request with the district, does not specify a reason.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker would not elaborate on her resignation. Pound did not return requests for comment, nor did Niki Cloud, who is the board's vice president.
Her resignation was not mentioned during Tuesday's special board meeting, when Cloud presided.
Pound, who was last elected to a three-year term in April, was first appointed to the board in September 2005 to fill a six-month seat. She was later elected to three-year terms in 2006, 2009 and 2012. She ran unopposed in the 2015 election.
Baker said in a message to the Globe that the district would address Pound's resignation during its next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday.
Safety plan
The Carthage Board of Education heard from leaders with the Mercy Hospital Carthage board about vaccines and the impact that COVID-19 is having on the regional health care system during Tuesday's special meeting.
The Carthage Board of Education is still deciding what the district’s COVID-19 safety plan will look like when students and staff return to school Monday, Aug. 23. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issues of COVID-19 from a medical perspective with the goal of making a well-informed decision, according to Baker.
“They’re only presenting information,” he said. “They’re not going to give their opinion whether or not we should wear masks or not.”
Scott Watson, administrator of Mercy Hospital Carthage, reported that hospitalization rates are increasing with the delta variant and that it’s affecting more children. He said their community hospital relies on advanced medical care from larger communities, which are also being strained under the weight of COVID-19.
Watson said they knew the surge was coming, but it arrived sooner than they had expected.
“There’s a man lying in our ED (emergency department) treated by our doctor,” he said. “For a couple of days, he needed an ICU bed, where we have contacted over 65 hospitals and all have said they are full and can’t accept him. There are more just like this person in our hospital, but I just gave you one. We, a small community hospital, are doing the best we can.”
If the COVID-19 surge continues or gets worse, the greatest likelihood of receiving necessary medical care will be hundreds of miles away, added Watson.
Board questions
Ryan Collier, Carthage Board of Education member, asked about the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines weakening the body’s natural immune response. His question stems in response to a viral video of an Indiana doctor addressing a school board where he claims that vaccines and face masks are not useful in the fight against COVID-19.
Mike Oberzan, director of pharmacy at Mercy Carthage, said if you have a good immune system and are exposed to the coronavirus, contract the illness and beat it, then you may have natural immunity. But he said a lot of people don’t understand that they’re only immune to that strain of the virus, which is constantly changing as it jumps from host to host.
“With the vaccine, what we’ve seen so far is it’s good against all of the strains that we have, and right now with the delta strain, it’s showing about 89% efficacy, which is really good,” Oberzan said. “Now, if you were that guy who originally had the virus, and you get exposed to the delta strain, there’s a real good chance you’re going to get the coronavirus all over again. Whereas if you had the vaccine, you’re probably protected against it.”
The latest COVID-19 variant to hit the U.S. is the lambda strain. Oberzan said they don’t know how the vaccine will work against it until there are more cases and more information.
“But so far, we’ve been lucky with the strains that we’ve seen," he said. "This vaccine has protected us against them. Now, if we continue to let this mutate, and we don’t get enough people vaccinated, that’s the danger of not vaccinating enough population. It gives it more time to mutate. And it will eventually mutate away from what the vaccine can handle, and then we’ll have to change the vaccine. This is what coronaviruses do. We see it every year, and that’s why you have to get a flu vaccine every year.”
Karen Wilkinson, Carthage Board of Education secretary, said she doesn’t see masks being a one-size-fits-all solution and that there’s endless information on both sides. She asked what the medical board would say to people who don't believe masks are scientifically proven to be effective against the coronavirus.
Watson replied that he wasn’t there to tell the district to mandate masks but added that he fully supports the vaccine and the current data doesn’t lie — vaccines help curb the spread.
“I work for an organization that by Oct. 1, if you’re not vaccinated, except with religious and medical exemptions, you no longer work for us,” he said. “I fully support that mandate, and I can tell you why. Statistics lie. Data doesn’t lie.
“If you get vaccinated, you have a 1 out of 10 chance of getting COVID,” he added. “If you get vaccinated and you get COVID, you have less than a 2% chance of being hospitalized. Period. End of report. And there is no data — there may be stats from some doctor in Indiana — but there is no data that can refute that.”
The Carthage Board of Education plans to address Pound’s resignation and its decision with COVID-19 safety protocols during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Carthage Intermediate Center, 2851 S. Chapel Road.
