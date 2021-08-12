CARTHAGE, Mo. — Lee Elliff Pound, president of the Carthage Board of Education, resigned last week.
Her resignation letter, released to the Globe following an open-records request with the district, does not specify a reason.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker would not elaborate on her resignation. Pound did not return requests for comment, nor did Niki Cloud, who is the board's vice president.
Her resignation was not mentioned during Tuesday's special board meeting, when Cloud presided.
Pound, who was last elected in April, was first appointed to the board in September 2005 to fill a six-month seat. She was later elected to three-year terms in 2006, 2009 and 2012. She ran unopposed in the 2015 election.
Baker said in a message to the Globe that the district would address Pound's resignation during its next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday.
