CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Board of Education faces some big decisions about building projects and district needs leading up to the April municipal and school elections.
Superintendent Mark Baker told the board at its Nov. 21 meeting that he would be bringing proposed ballot language for a new effort to get a four-sevenths majority of district voters to approve a new performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus.
But the language may include more than just the performing arts center.
The center proposal was defeated in the August primary election when it fell short of the 57.1% majority needed to pass bond issues in Missouri. The measure was supported by 52.5% of the voters.
The proposal in August was for the district to borrow $18 million by extending the existing 83-cent debt service levy by two years without increasing it.
Voters in 2020 voted to extend the levy to 2040 to pay for expanding the Carthage Technical Center.
Baker said the district will have the capacity to borrow $26 million in April without increasing the levy amount if voters approve extending the levy through 2043. Board members have discussed expanding the early childhood center on Fairview Avenue and building a new baseball field on the high school campus in addition to the performing arts center.
Baker said he will have more details on the costs of those two projects at the next board meeting, slated for Dec. 19 at Mark Twain Elementary School. He said it’s up to the board to decide how much to ask voters to approve.
“It just depends on the number of projects they want to try to get completed,” Baker said in an interview Wednesday. "We can’t do all three for $26 million, so we’ll need to get some other funding involved in it. That’s something we’ll start talking about more seriously in December. I’ll have ballot language for them to review but not approve until January.”
Naming rights
One of the reasons cited by those opposed to the bond issue in August was that the district said in the 2020 campaign it would raise $5 million in donations before putting the performing arts center up for a vote.
But Baker said earlier in 2022 when the performing arts center was put before voters that financial conditions had changed and that the district would be able to borrow more money than it anticipated, meaning it needed less money from donors to build the center.
After the Nov. 21 board meeting, people interested in donating to the district’s proposed performing arts center now have a price list of naming rights to choose from if they want themselves, their family or a group to be memorialized in the proposed new building.
But board members still have to decide whether to put the proposed performing arts center back on the ballot in April, and they have until January to decide.
The board approved a list of suggested donation amounts for people interested in buying the naming rights to parts of the center. Baker said the family of Pat and Carolyn Phelps has already pledged $750,000 for the right to put the couple’s name on the center.
Other suggested donations range from $250,000 for the balcony, lobby and the auditorium down to $250 for individual lockers in the theater drama suite, individual auditorium seats or bricks and stars in the building.
“We checked around to other school districts, what type of naming rights they use,” Baker said. “We also checked with the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts and Pittsburg State University and the Cornell center in Joplin to see what people will spend their money to have their name on, to see if there’s an audience for that. What you see in front of you are ideas that we’ve developed and discussed, various ways to raise funds.”
Baker also presented a list of proposed naming rights donations for a future baseball field, but the board tabled approval of that list to avoid confusing voters about the district’s priorities.
Other projects
Two other projects on the district's priority list include a new baseball field at the northeast corner of the Carthage High School campus and adding on to the early childhood center.
Baker said that if the performing arts center is approved, the baseball field is the last element needed to complete the master plan for that 80-acre campus created in 2007.
He said the field is needed to replace the crumbling stadium and stone seats at Carl Lewton Stadium in Municipal Park, where the Tigers baseball team currently plays.
Baker has said rebuilding that historic stadium would cost more than building a new one at the high school, and it would still be owned by the city of Carthage and not on district property, meaning the district would not have control over the stadium and its maintenance.
Baker estimated a new stadium could be built at the high school for about $2 million.
Baker and the board also discussed the need to expand the Ruth I. Kolpin Rubison Early Childhood Center by four to classrooms, depending on the board’s preference.
Baker said the district transports about 90 students to Pleasant Valley School for classes because of a lack of room in the early childhood center.
“Having all of our kids together in the same building would provide additional student supports and less travel needs,” he said. “Originally, our plan was to add four classrooms going straight east out of the building. Now our idea is, if we can get the funding, build four classrooms to the east and four more to the north. We have some funds within the district, we do have some funds we’re getting from DESE (Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) to help. We’re kind of waiting to see on some estimates whether we can do just the four-classroom addition or if we can do the larger addition.”
Baker said that center was originally built in 2015 with naming rights and other donations and money from a federal early childhood program. He said he hopes to have a naming rights list for that project ready for December’s board meeting.
“It was a $3.3 million project, and it came through federal early childhood funds and naming rights and donations,” Baker said. “We received donations from people who did not want naming rights on the building.
“It will be discussed in December whether or not to include it. We will discuss how much more I think we need to do the addition, if we want to do it as part of the ballot language or just go out and try to solicit more donations."
