CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Board of Education members and the public will get their first look at the results of surveys suggesting what they want in a new superintendent at a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Carthage South Tech Center community room.
The meeting will be with a consultant with the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
Bob Watkins, the consultant who is helping the district conduct its search for a new superintendent, said he will discuss the survey results in a public meeting, with the board then going into a closed meeting to discuss applicants.
The deadline for applications was Friday and Watkins said he expects to have more than a dozen candidates for the board to consider.
“I’m getting applications today, which always happens right at the end,” Watkins said in a telephone interview Friday. “But there will be 12 or 13 candidates that have submitted applications. It could be one or two more. There will be one or two who will perhaps wait until the last minute and push the button, if you know what I mean. We’re going to be just about where we thought we would be.”
Watkins said the board is on track to select a superintendent to succeed Mark Baker on Monday, Dec. 19, although there are still a couple of hurdles to overcome and keep that schedule.
“A lot depends on when we can get the interviews in,” Watkins said. “It would be great if we’re looking at Dec. 19 and we could get the interviews scheduled and get people in and so on. There’s always a little bit of play, a little bit of variance depending on the schedule of the candidates. and this time of year there’s always a lot of activity and stuff, so that’s the goal.”
Watkins said the public also will learn a few things about the district and how people look at the district if they come to the open session.
“I can tell you that the survey results show a very strong feeling about good faculty, good staff, good facilities,” Watkins said. “There’s always concern about the financial piece to it. Someone that comes in of course needs to have experience with finance. All and all it’s a very positive survey.”
Baker announced his retirement in October after 30 years in education, including five years as Carthage’s superintendent.
The Webb City High School graduate and Carterville native started his teaching career at the Carthage Junior High School and as a baseball coach before moving to Carl Junction in 1996, where he moved up to assistant high school principal, then assistant superintendent.
He returned to the Carthage School District as assistant superintendent for business in 2002, then became superintendent in 2017.
