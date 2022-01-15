CARTHAGE, Mo. _ The Carthage R-9 Board of Education will decide on Monday whether to ask voters to approve a bond issue for a new performing arts center on the Carthage High School Campus on River Street.
The measure would need a 57.1% super-majority to pass in the April 5 ballot and would extend the district’s current debt service levy of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from 2040 to 2042 to raise approximately $18 million for construction of the center.
The board has been discussing this specific proposal, including drawings of the facade and a proposed floor plan since November.
But the idea for a new performing arts center on the high school campus was included on the initial campus plan, created when the high school was proposed in 2004 and it has been on a priority list of projects for the district since 2010 when residents and school officials held public meetings and created the Carthage 2020 plan.
It was a top priority in 2019 when residents and school officials gathered to update the Carthage 2020 plan into the Carthage 2020 and Beyond plan, and when voters approved a $10 million bond issue to expand the Carthage Technical Center in 2020, Superintendent Mark Baker called that proposal “one plan, two projects,” including the performing arts center.
Changing finances
At that time, Baker proposed a plan for a private fundraising campaign to raise $5 million, then the board placing a debt-levy extension bond issue on the ballot to fund the remainder of the estimated $20 million.
In November 2021, Baker told the board that the district’s financial situation had changed and a levy extension would allow the district to borrow $18 million, much more than expected when the plan was first proposed, meaning the private fundraising campaign would only need to raise about $2 million instead if $5 million.
The district already has a pledge from John O. “Pat” and Carolyn Phelps and family to donate $750,000 to the performing arts center.
The district agreed in 2020 to name the facility the John O. and Carolyn Phelps Performing Arts Center in recognition of this donation, and Baker said fundraising can begin in earnest now that the district has drawings to show what people are donating too.
“The $18 million will be in the close ballpark of what we need to build it,” Baker said. “With the extra money we’ll eventually get from pledges, that will put us near $20 million and get pretty much what we need. It won’t get everything we want but it will get what we need.”
Why a new PAC
Baker said the existing 800-seat Carthage auditorium, located at the Sixth Grade Center, 714 S. Main St., is out of date and too small for the district’s needs.
“We should always keep children’s best interests as our thought process for curriculum, instruction, buildings, how are we going to help kids succeed,” Baker said. “Think about instructional time, instructional opportunities, instructional space, three things we review in any building. When we build a new building those are the things we look at.”
Baker said the current auditorium falls short in many other areas, including the size of the stage, storage for all the performing arts which is now inadequate; dressing rooms which are all but nonexistent; the auditorium doesn’t have a place where students can build sets for plays, and more.
“We have outgrown what we have,” Baker said. “This was built in 1987. We had far fewer kids than we have now. So we know we’ve outgrown what we have. The other night Jennifer Sager had her sixth grade band up on the stage and I was there with some other people and they were trying to rearrange chairs to get all the kids on the stage and not behind the curtains because it’s a small stage. We have outgrown that area.”
Baker said students also lose about seven minutes instruction time when they have to travel back and forth between the high school and the auditorium, a significant amount from any single school day.
PAC versus auditorium
He said the new building will be a performing arts center as compared with the current auditorium.
The plan includes classroom and practice space for the district’s band, choir and drama programs to be built behind the larger auditorium, creating a full-service performing arts center instead of just an auditorium like the district has now.
In addition to creating larger classroom and other facilities for drama, choir and band programs, the district can take the existing spaces dedicated to those programs inside the existing high school and remodel them into additional classroom spaces and delaying the need for an addition to the 15-year-old high school building.
Commented
