CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District will ask voters to approve a bond issue for a new performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus on River Street in the April 5 election.
The measure will need a 57.14% supermajority to pass and would extend the district’s current debt service levy of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation from 2040 to 2042 to raise approximately $18 million for construction of the center.
The vote to place the measure on the ballot was 5-2, with board members Karen Wilkinson and Bill Lasley voting “no.” Board members Niki Cloud, Ryan Collier, Jeff Jones, Patrick Scott and Nathan Terry voted “yes.”
Katie Crigger, vocal music teacher at Carthage High School, said she was excited about the potential offered by the building.
“It was a talking point in 2010 with Carthage 2020 and then again for Carthage 2020 and Beyond in 2019, so it’s been a long, long time coming,” Crigger said after Monday night’s board meeting. “I’m really optimistic, and I hope the community will listen with open ears and open hearts as we move forward with this project. There’s so much to gain from this not only for the students but for the community itself.”
The board has been discussing the performing arts center, including drawings and a proposed floor plan, since November.
But the idea for a performing arts center on the high school campus was included on the initial campus plan, created when the high school was proposed in 2004, and it has been on priority lists for more than a decade.
When voters were asked to approve a $10 million bond issue to expand the Carthage Technical Center in 2020, Superintendent Mark Baker called that proposal “one plan, two projects,” including the performing arts center.
At that time, Baker proposed a plan for a private fundraising campaign to raise $5 million, then placement of a levy-extension bond issue on the ballot to fund the remainder of the estimated $20 million.
Then at the November 2021 board meeting, Baker said the district’s financial situation had changed and a debt-levy extension bond issue would allow the district to borrow $18 million, much more than expected when the plan was first proposed.
That meant the private fundraising campaign would only need to raise about $2 million.
Crigger said a new performing arts center will benefit hundreds of students who participate in band, choir and drama programs.
“This facility for them is going to just catapult them,” she said. “They’re already fabulous musicians and actors and performers, but what a new facility could do for them would be incredible. We would have the capabilities of adding more classes so we could train them in theater technology stuff, light board, sound board, give them hands-on training on equipment that they can take on and do these jobs, and good-paying jobs.
“We passed the tech center bond issues and we have so many options there now, and this is going to tie into that by giving kids more opportunities to learn crafts within the performing arts world, whether that be theater technology, performance, band, choir whatever it might be.”
Crigger said a new performing arts center would be available for use by all schools and students in Carthage as well as the community.
The space freed up by moving the band, choir and drama programs to a new performing arts center will be available for classrooms in Carthage High School, which is already at capacity.
“If this passes in April, it will free up the space of as many as 10 classrooms in the high school, depending on how they want to repurpose that square footage,” Crigger said.
The district already has a pledge from John O. “Pat” and Carolyn Phelps and family to donate $750,000 to the performing arts center.
The district agreed in 2020 to name the facility the John O. and Carolyn Phelps Performing Arts Center in recognition of this donation, and Baker said fundraising can begin in earnest now that the district has drawings to show what people are donating too.
Other business
Baker told the board that three Carthage students will be recognized and represent the Carthage Technical Center at Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address on Wednesday.
Baker said Danny Darland and Olivia Bourgault, students in the Tech Center’s Health Science program, and Carly Simpson, a student in the Project Lead the Way biomedicine program, will travel to Jefferson City with Baker, Tech Center Assistant Director Gage Tiller and their parents for the address.
The students will meet with Parson and his wife for a chance to talk and for pictures before the address. The governor will recognize each student during the address.
Parson visited Carthage Technical Center on Oct. 14, 2021, and toured South Tech Center, which was expanded over the past couple of years with the addition of a wing that approximately doubled its size.
The expansion and renovation of the North Tech Center was funded with the $10 million bond issue approved by voters in 2020.
He spoke with students about the state-of-the-art programs offered at the center and, according to Baker, Parson was impressed enough to invite the students to come to Jefferson City and represent Carthage at his annual address.
People can watch the governor’s address live at the state of Missouri’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.