CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District aims to increase compensation for substitute teachers and make more individuals available as substitutes.
Steps in the six-point plan include paying retired teachers and paraprofessionals more to come back and substitute than someone who doesn’t have that same experience in education, Superintendent Mark Baker said last month when introducing the plan.
Baker also proposed retired teachers receive $120 a day, an increase from the base rate of $100 per day for substitutes. Retired paraprofessionals who work as substitutes would get $100 a day, an increase of $20 over the base rate.
Baker said retired support staff, custodians, food service workers and others can also earn more money. His plan calls for retired staff to be paid the amount they were receiving when they retired instead of reverting to the base $10-per-hour rate for substitute support staff.
“This is not what other schools do,” Baker said. “... We’re trying to do something different, more aggressive than other schools so we can capture more people.”
The superintendent said an "aggressive" approach is needed because of the hard time the district, like many in the region, has had in finding substitute teachers.
In Carthage in October, for example, a substitute teacher was found on zero or one day’s notice only 37% of the time.
“So 63% of the time we could not find a sub on the same day a teacher calls in sick,” Baker said. “Obviously that means a lot of moving parts have to take place: teachers subbing on prep time, paras being moved around, administrators subbing. Anybody and everybody who is eligible to sub has been subbing.”
Baker said the average “fill rate,” or the number of days when a teacher is unavailable and a substitute is found to fill the classroom, has dropped as the school year has progressed. Data for specific days of the week showed that in August, substitutes filled most days they were needed, but by October, the numbers had dropped significantly.
In other strategies outlined in his plan, Baker proposed offering more money for substitutes who make themselves available to the district more often each month. He said he wants to add incentives for substitutes who work long term in a classroom, such as those who fill in when a regular teacher is on maternity leave.
Baker also proposed making substitute pay consistent across the district. He said substitute pay is different across schools and that he wants to change that.
Also, the district would reimburse new substitutes the $41.50 they have to pay for a fingerprint identification check with law enforcement officials after that person works for the district for five days.
Baker also proposed hiring as many as 12 full-time substitutes, or people whose job is to be available when the district needs them.
“Full-time subs will get $120 a day, plus benefits,” Baker said. “This is more than what other local school districts are doing. We’re going to hire as many as we can as long as it’s approved. ... They will also do professional development days with us because they’re our employee, they’re doing whatever we need them to do, and they also get benefits.”
Baker called his plan “as aggressive as you’re going to see in any school district.”
"Is this a guarantee to bring in more (substitute teachers)? No," he said. "But I think it’s a guarantee it’ll make more people think about it.”
The Carthage Board of Education unanimously approved Baker’s plan.
