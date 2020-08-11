CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dirt was moved Tuesday evening for the 40,000-square-foot addition to the Carthage South Technical Center after 65% of voters approved the $10 million bond issue in June.
A large crowd of students, faculty, staff, supporters and campaign committee members gathered on the lawn of the South Tech Center to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony.
Not only will the bond issue fund the South Tech Center expansion, it will also cover a remodeling of the North Tech Center.
The measure approved by voters extends the current debt-service levy for about six years until 2040, according to school officials. The current debt levy is 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The total school levy is $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation. The debt levy alone costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $158 annually.
“Soon, we’ll get to educate even more students for technical skills that are in high demand with today’s job market,” said Roy Mason, campaign committee co-chairman and former Carthage Tech Center student. "COVID-19 may have delayed the election, but it also demonstrated how essential tech-trained people truly are. We can’t all be doctors or accountants, but in the real world, we also need nurses, machinists and people in the ag community.”
The public ranked expanding tech center programs as the second-highest priority for the school district, according to a survey taken by the community at a Carthage 2020 and Beyond meeting last year. The goal is to have the expanded facility and renovations completed by July 2021.
The expansion will complete phase two of the South Tech Center so it will include a kitchen/food science lab, Project Lead the Way engineering/drafting room, two construction rooms and shop with a paint booth, advanced manufacturing classroom/industrial maintenance, and a public safety lab and six business and marketing rooms with a multimedia studio.
The remodeling of the North Tech Center will allow for more adult training, including health care certifications, community education, preemployment certification classes, test prep courses, employment readiness-soft skills, as well as adult education and literacy options.
Mark Baker, school superintendent, said approximately 75% of the Carthage Technical Center graduates who finish the program have stayed in town to work.
“All of the different skill sets that will be developed meet the criteria that everybody needs right now,” Baker said.
Holley Goodnight, director of the Carthage Tech Center, said career and technical education plays a vital role in developing the essential skills needed to maintain a workforce in the region.
“This expansion will allow Carthage schools to expand opportunities for our students and develop the needed programs for adults entering the workforce,” she said. "We have the future workforce walking through our halls every day. These students are in Skills USA, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA and will be in DECA this fall. We’re very proud of our students, and we know they’ll do great things.”
Goodnight said that tech center programs allow students to leave high school with the foundation, skills and certifications they need to succeed in postsecondary training and have an edge at colleges and universities as well as in the workforce.
“It’s also going to enable us to get students placed into classes and programs earlier in their high school careers, so they don’t have to wait until their sophomore or junior year,” she said. “We’re going to have freshman and sophomore classes. Right now, the industry is needing the positions that we’re expanding. There’s always a shortage for skilled/technical industry, robotics and advanced manufacturing. Those are all things that our students are going to leave with a leg up from somebody that is applying that doesn’t have those skills.”
Carthage senior Macie Wolf, 17, is an FFA student who has used several of the tech center programs, including the agriculture labs. Even though she won’t be able to experience the new tech center next year, she said she hopes her children one day have the opportunity.
“Without this program, I don’t think I would lean toward agriculture because I wouldn’t have seen the opportunities or have gotten the hands-on experience,” she said.
Ami Riley, health science instructor, has been with the school district for nine years and said she’s ecstatic about the project. She also took nursing courses through the North Tech Center while she was in school.
“This will open many doors for students, just having more classroom space and a new medical lab for the health science department,” she said. “It will allow us to get state-of-the-art equipment that’s more up to date with the world where we’re sending our students out to the workforce."
