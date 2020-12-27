CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is among the latest in the region to implement a path for local students to become teachers and then be employed locally.
The need for qualified teachers is a challenge in rural areas. Joplin, Carl Junction, Monett and Neosho schools have developed "grow your own" programs to groom local students to become teachers and then ply their skills in the communities where they grew up.
Research shows “homegrown” strategies that help community members enter the teaching profession can combat teacher shortages and keep diverse, future talent.
The Carthage School District is collaborating with Missouri Southern State University to offer the TEACH Scholars program in which high school students can take dual credit courses, gain microteaching experience and receive financial assistance.
Through the high school’s Teach & Train program, participants will learn from Carthage educators what it takes to become a teacher — everything from developing lesson plans to classroom instruction. As they progress through the teacher education program at Missouri Southern, they’ll be welcomed back home for their practicum and student teaching.
“Our high school students who attend Missouri Southern and pursue a teaching career will be given a scholarship,” said Mark Baker, Carthage superintendent. “During that time, all of their junior internships and student teaching are done with our teachers. Our goal is that they’ll be trained the way we want them trained, the Carthage way, and they get hired to teach for us.”
Richard Ingersoll, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, completed a study in 2018 examining the transformation of the teaching force over the last 30 years.
Data from 1987-1988 and 2015-2016 suggested the number of teachers in public, private, and charter schools increased by more than three times the rate of student enrollment increases. But the study also found that 44% of new teachers leave the profession within five years.
Baker said the teacher workforce in Missouri has undergone contraction and that now the COVID-19 pandemic is putting more pressure on the field.
“There just aren’t enough (students) willing to go into the education field,” he said. “I fear COVID-19 is going to cause many teachers to get out of the profession. The additional stress is tremendous, and I think that’s the biggest concern.”
How it works
In the Carthage program, high school students will learn the ins and outs from Carthage teachers and will be trained with the district’s expectations to be ready for day one. Although there is no commitment to teach in Carthage after graduating from MSSU, the program aims to help keep the future workforce in the region.
“They don’t have to commit to teach in Carthage; however, if they decide to work for us, it will be a good match,” Baker said in a statement.
In launching TEACH Scholars, the Carthage district and Missouri Southern have worked closely together in order to maximize the partnership, said Lorinda Hackett, dean of the College of Education.
“Missouri Southern will work in concert with Carthage to assign our students to the necessary grade level as they progress through our program,” she said in a statement. “They’ll be back in Carthage for their junior year practicum, and will culminate with doing their student teaching in Carthage.”
During students’ junior and senior years at Missouri Southern, they will qualify for the Brandon Weaver TEACH Scholars/Carthage R-9 Foundation Scholarship and the university’s Dr. Al Cade Scholarship.
“Once they’re enrolled in the teacher education program, they will get paid at least $500 during their junior internship and $500 during their student teaching,” Baker said. “It’s basically to help them out during those times because it’s hard to work while student teaching. We want to help them financially to take a little financial strain off of them. They do not have to pay us back. It’s a true incentive for them to return to Carthage and be a teacher for us.”
Baker said two former Carthage students who met the requirements were awarded the first program scholarships this year. Jelica Montelongo and Delayna Gardner will be starting their junior internships next fall.
The program idea was sparked by the Carthage Technical Center and its 2020 and Beyond meetings that surveyed the community, which ranked expanding tech center programs as the second-highest priority for the school district.
Baker said approximately 75% of the center's graduates who finish the program have stayed in town to work.
“I thought it would be great if our kids could do the same thing in the teaching field where we could help them come back and be a teacher in Carthage,” he said. “Obviously, we need highly qualified teachers. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Eligible students must complete the MSSU dual credit course Introduction to Teacher Education, fill out proper applications and be formally admitted to MSSU’s teacher education program. In order to be admitted into the program, high school students must earn 60 college credits, maintain a minimum 2.75 GPA, receive an ACT score of 20 or higher and have an approved application.
