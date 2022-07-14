CARTHAGE, Mo. — Superintendent Mark Baker will discuss plans to build a new performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus during a public meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Carthage R-9 Auditorium.
The meeting will be a last push on the part of the school district to inform residents about an $18 million bond issue that would fund construction of the performing arts center.
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to decide the fate of the bond issue, which requires a four-sevenths, or 57.1%, majority vote to pass. If approved, the bond issue would extend the district's 83-cent debt service property tax levy by two years.
Baker has said that the 40-year-old auditorium no longer meets the needs of students. He has said the district could better teach students with a $20 million performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus.
Baker said the new auditorium would have 1,200 seats versus 800 in the old auditorium.
Classrooms planned to be part of the performing arts center would make the new building different from an auditorium, he said. Separate classroom and storage spaces for the band, choir and drama programs would be built on the back of the auditorium, giving each classroom direct access to the stage area.
“An auditorium is a room where the event takes place,” Baker said at a May 25 meeting about the bond issue. “A performing arts center takes everything into consideration: your classrooms, your shop rooms, all into one. You have the auditorium and you have everything that goes into the auditorium — this is a performing arts center. It’s more than just a room.”
He said the district plans to raise $2 million in private donations to outfit the building and its classrooms.
The performing arts center, if approved, would be the latest in upgrades and new construction in the Carthage School District.
Meetings in 2010 identified several priorities for the district, including additional class space for elementary students, an early childhood center, tornado shelters in the elementary schools, a new football stadium, an addition to the Carthage Tech Center and the performing arts center.
The district addressed many of those priorities between 2010 and 2019:
• The need for class space was addressed in 2014 with an extension of the district’s 83-cent debt service levy that raised $18 million to pay for the construction of the Carthage Intermediate Center at Fir and Chapel roads, and reconstruction of the old Carthage Middle School at River and Centennial streets into the the current Carthage Junior High.
• The early childhood center was built on Fairview Avenue using federal money, grants and private donations.
• Tornado shelters at each of the five elementary schools were completed in 2015 using a special exemption passed by the Missouri Legislature to let the district make a one-time transfer of more of its operating money than normal into its capital spending fund. These shelters are used as additional class space at each building when not used as shelters.
• David Haffner Stadium was finished in 2017 and paid for by a 10-year, 40-cent increase in the district’s $2.75 operating property tax levy, approved by voters in 2015. That 40-cent levy will expire in 2025, reducing the operating levy to $2.75 and reducing the total Carthage school property tax levy from $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation to $3.58.
In 2019, a new set of public meetings was held to determine the district’s priorities beyond 2020. The top priorities not met at that time, officials decided, were additions and renovations to the Carthage Tech Center buildings and the performing arts center.
The needs at the technical center were addressed when voters in 2020 approved another extension of the debt service levy from 2034 to 2040 to borrow $10 million to double the space at the Carthage Technical Center South and renovate the Carthage Technical Center North to host adult programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.