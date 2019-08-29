CARTHAGE, Mo. — Since 2017, at least a dozen student deaths in Southwest Missouri have been ruled as suicide by local coroners, according to Globe records.
The Carthage School District is taking a proactive stance to address mental health and suicide among students with an annual “Signs of Suicide” training taught by the district’s counselors this week. Jordan McConnell, a 16-year-old Carthage High School student, was one of the area teens who died by suicide in September 2017.
“I think locally in Southwest Missouri, district after district after district has been affected by both suicide and accidental death, as well,” said Matt Huntley, Carthage High School principal. “Programs that help us recognize students in crisis are overall beneficial to the mission of our schools. We want to keep kids safe.”
“Signs of Suicide,” a type of youth suicide awareness and prevention training, has been taught annually to Carthage faculty and staff districtwide for about four years, before state law required all Missouri public schools to implement such training in 2017. The local district has a partnership with Ozark Center in which a licensed professional counselor has a satellite location in the high school.
“Signs of Suicide” focuses on the risk factors and warning signs of youth suicide, the best practices for responding to students in need, what the schools can do, as well as the overall board policy and procedures for student suicide awareness.
“The whole idea of this is to rip the secrecy and the shame off of the topic, and make it OK for teachers to ask some difficult questions and to not allow kids to hide behind code words,” Huntley said. “If you’re feeling suicidal or you’re going to kill yourself, we need to know about it.”
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 11- to 18-year-olds, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Carthage High School students participated in a survey last year regarding behaviors that contribute to unintentional injuries and violence.
At least 13.9% of Carthage students who took the survey said they’ve seriously considered attempting suicide within the last year; the statewide average is 14.1%. Beth Gandy, school counselor, said freshmen class members take a student version of the training and complete the survey in health class as part of their curriculum.
“From just our freshmen, 8% percent said that they’ve seriously considered suicide in the last year and 8.6% said they had actually made a plan of how they would attempt suicide,” Gandy said. “This is compared to 10.9% in the state. Our students said that 7.2% of the students who took the survey had actually attempted suicide one or more times within the 12 months before they took this survey.”
According to the counselor’s presentation, major depression is more common in girls and can often be expressed in physical complaints such as stomach distress, headaches and fatigue. Shelley Wilson, school counselor and K-12 counseling chairwoman, said that LGBTQ youths are at greater risk of suicidal behavior than any other population.
“The sense I get in our building here at the high school is that this is a relatively safe place for our kids to kind of step into the waters of expressing themselves of who they are and who they identify as, especially in terms of LGBTQ,” Wilson said. “I think this is great, and I don’t know that it raises a whole lot of eyebrows in other kids anymore, and I feel like we have kids who feel fairly safe here in expressing that. It still doesn’t mean it’s not an issue because these kids exist outside of our building.”
The counselors also discussed different warning signs of potential suicidal behavior, as well as how to reach out to students in need. The training also highlighted how to practice hard questions such as “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” and how to manage their reactions.
Student perspective
A student group called Interact, which is sponsored by the local Rotary Club, is also helping to raise awareness of youth suicide. Aliah West, 18, a senior and president of Interact, said the group aims to assist the community and help with international outreach.
“I definitely think (the suicide training) helps quite a bit with the student population, especially knowing that staff has that kind of training, just because I know that it’s been rough with the things that have happened in the last couple of school years since I’ve been in high school,” West said. “It’s good to know that when I talk to them, they know how to handle it.”
National Suicide Prevention Week runs from Sept. 8 to 14, and Interact will be selling yellow ribbons to help raise awareness of suicide.
“We thought it would be a good idea if we did something for that, and we’ve got yellow ribbons that students can buy at lunch for two for 25 cents, and it’s to show our support for one another,” said senior Adara Smith, 17. “Anyone who is wearing one, they’re a safe person to talk to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.