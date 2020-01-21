CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage School District voters will decide in April whether the district will be allowed to expand and remodel the two buildings that make up the Carthage Technical Center.
The Carthage Board of Education voted 4-2, with one member absent, to put a $10 million general obligation bond issue on the April 7 ballot.
Board members Wayne Jones and Bill Lasley voted against the issue. Board members Jeff Jones, Lee Elliff Pound, Nikki Cloud and Beth Streich voted in favor. Board member Tony Diggs was absent.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the measure would need a 57.1% supermajority to pass. The measure would not increase the district’s 83-cent debt service levy; instead it would extend the levy for another six or so years.
“When we say no tax rate increase, that means our bonds will be extended,” Baker told the board at Monday’s regular meeting. “Your tax rate will not go up because of this bond issue if it passes. However, if it does not pass, it means your tax rate will go down sooner.”
Baker said the adding to the tech center south building would complete the original plan for the building when it was designed 10 years ago.
The original south tech center building was built for a little over $4.2 million, with half that money coming from a state grant and the other half from the Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust.
Baker said the addition would allow expansion of programs in medical and business office management, physical and occupational therapy and athletic training, industrial maintenance of advanced manufacturing equipment, and other areas.
It would also allow the district to move business classes from the high school building to the tech center, freeing up needed class space at the school.
The expansion will also allow the tech center to move programs from the older north tech center building and remodel that building to better serve Carthage’s existing workforce with adult training classes.
Jones and Lasley both said they felt it wasn’t the right time to go to the voters with the bond issue and that a year or two years from now would be better.
“They’re moving too quickly,” Jones said. “Why do we have to do it right now? The case was never made demographically, how many students are in, how many students are out, it’s overloaded, that kind of thing. We asked the question, is it used after 3 p.m.? They said 'no.' So the case wasn’t built with data why we really need it now.”
Jones said he thinks the district should pursue building a new performing arts center on the high school campus before it expands the tech center.
“I think that the community is hungry for the performing arts center,” Jones said. “And the circles that I run in, I think people would step up and do whatever, whenever for that center. But I think the (performing) arts center is going to be put off more than a couple of years in this process, and we don’t get definitive answers on that.”
Lasley said he thinks the district can do more with the buildings it has now.
“We know, for example, that the south tech center is closed presently all the time in the evening and at night,” he said. “I think they need to look into more scheduling. We just need to wait a couple of years.”
Baker said the district is limited by state law as to how much debt it can carry at one time, and by extending the debt levy, it can borrow enough money now to expand the tech center. But the district can’t afford to expand the tech center and build a new performing arts center at the same time.
