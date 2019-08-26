CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage School District students will be even more prepared for life after high school thanks to a grant aimed at helping teachers stay up to date on the skills and knowledge needed in today’s labor market and high demand fields.
The district has been awarded a $3,293 Missouri Career Pathways Grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to help educators combine real world business and industry applications into their school curriculum.
Harvard Graduate School of Education and Jobs for the Future selected 12 states, including Missouri, to take part in the Pathways to Prosperity Network, a national education initiative that aims to build career pathway systems for high school students.
Since not all students want to attend college, the goal is to create additional pathways for the younger generation that combine academics with strong technical education to prepare them for today's challenging labor market.
Mark Baker, Carthage school superintendent, said the district applied for the grant in order to connect teachers with business partners for a better understanding of what’s happening in the workforce. This will be the first time the district has received the grant, which will be implemented in the current school year.
“We wanted to bring awareness to Career Pathways to our kids, and in order for us to do that, we believe our teachers need to understand what’s happening in the business world also,” said Baker.
The grant funding will allow multiple teachers to participate in sessions at businesses to observe and ask questions as to what students need to learn for the workforce, and then take that information and incorporate it into their lesson plans.
“We have internships with students being with businesses, but this is actually an externship with teachers going out to be familiar with what’s actually needed,” said Baker. “Then, those teachers can help the kids understand what’s out there.”
The goal is to focus on careers in health sciences and advanced manufacturing, two areas that are in high demand, said Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.