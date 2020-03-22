CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District has launched its Tiger 10-Day Challenge, an educational plan for parents and students stuck at home because of school closures during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Recommended activities for the first week are:
• Monday: Use anything from your home to make a fort or boat that floats. Draw or take a picture of your creation.
• Tuesday: Write a song or a poem. It can be funny, sad, serious or just plain creative.
• Wednesday: DEAR day — Drop Everything And Read! If you don’t have any books at home, go visit the lending library nearest you.
• Thursday: Career Day. Draw or write about a career you are interested in or about a family member’s career.
• Friday: Create a menu and assist or prepare the meal. Take a picture or draw you and your family enjoying your creation.
As they finish the challenges, students are asked to save their work for their teachers or post it to Twitter with the hashtag #r9tendaychallenge.
Also on the district’s website are two versions of a calendar of 10 daily activities for school days through April 3. The materials are in both English and Spanish, and the calendar includes search terms children can use on the internet to help them with projects.
“I think the 10-day challenge is different from what other people are doing,” Superintendent Mark Baker said. “It took a lot of teamwork to create this. We had a lot of people working a lot of hours quickly to develop the Tiger 10-Day Challenge. We tried to include STEM activities to challenge students during this two-week time off.”
Baker said he hopes the projects are fun and can engage students in all grades.
“We tried to make it to where even the upper-level kids could have fun with it,” he said.
To find the 10-day challenge, go to carthagetigers.org, click on "coronavirus update" and then on the "March 23 to April 3 — Two Week Plan" link.
Carthage, like other school districts in Jasper County, is tentatively scheduled to resume in-person classes on April 6.
