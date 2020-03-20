CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Fair Acres Family Y is teaming up with the Carthage School District to provide meals for children during the extended break from school due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The district said it will provide meals to all children 18 and younger on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at three schools: the east bus loop at the Carthage High School, the east bus loop at the Carthage Junior High and east parking lot at Columbian Elementary School.
Jonathan Roberts, director of the Fair Acres Family Y, said his group plans to supplement the school program with meals offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning next week to anyone who needs them in Carthage. Distributions are planned at the following locations: YMCA South, 2600 Grand Ave.; Innovative Industries, 421 W. Centennial Ave.; Carthage Nazarene Church, 2000 Grand Ave.; YMCA Youth Center, 400 S. Maple St.; Lowe's, 433 W. Fir Road; and Quail Ridge Apartment Complex, 1426 Kimberly Lane.
The percentage of Carthage children who normally receive free or reduced-rate lunches is more than 60%. Superintendent Mark Baker said district officials know the need will be there for children to eat during the district's closure.
“We believe we need to offer services to our kids, and this is an opportunity to help them,” he said.
School staff and volunteers will be available outside each building to distribute the meals. Roberts said the Y plans a similar system with people on hand to distribute the meals to allow families to stay in their vehicles.
The Y won’t place an age restriction on people wanting its meals, Roberts said. The organization is reaching out to Carthage and area restaurants that might have food on hand.
“We’d love to have it donated, but if they need, we’ve got funding to be able to purchase that from them at the cost they pay, to help them out as well,” Roberts said. “We’re not necessarily asking for a handout, but we’re not going to overpay either. We want to help alleviate their costs.”
Roberts said the Y is stepping up to help because the coronavirus is forcing all facilities to close. The Y has already closed its new Carthage square location and suspended its group classes, swimming pool access, child watch programs and adult programs. The closures affect approximately 80 employees, he said.
“We’re looking at ways to help the community and keep our employees employed, those who can continue to work,” Roberts said. “We don’t know how we’re funding this yet.”
Roberts said one source of funding that he hopes will remain is the memberships already purchased by members. He said he hopes members will stick with the Y and not cancel their memberships, even if they temporarily don’t have access to the premises.
