CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 School District has begun releasing plans and fact sheets on the renovation of the Carthage Technical Center to give voters a better understanding of the bond issue they’ll be voting on in April.
A $10 million general obligation bond question will be posed to voters on Tuesday, April 7, to expand the South Tech Center by approximately 40,000 square feet and remodel the North Tech Center. Passage of the bond issue would require the extension of the current debt-service levy of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for about six years until 2040, according to school officials. The 83-cent portion of the total school levy, for example, costs the owner of a $100,000 home $157.70 annually in school taxes.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the campaign committee has been meeting and will conduct a public forum regarding the bond issue at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Carthage High School. The community will have the opportunity to ask questions and will be given tours after the meeting.
“Whether they vote yes or no, we want to make certain they’re educated before they go into the voting booth,” he said.
The 262,000-square-foot high school was constructed through a bond issue authorized in 2006 and opened in 2009. Baker said that no local taxes were spent to construct the South Tech Center in 2010.
“The present South Tech Center was no cost to the local patrons because it was a 50-50 match,” he said. “The state of Missouri gave us $2.15 million and the Steadley Memorial Trust matched it. That building didn’t cost us anything. The Early Childhood Center didn’t cost us anything through donations and a federal grant. We’ve been very successful around here, and the community trusts us.”
The public ranked expanding tech center programs as the second highest priority for the school district, according to a survey taken by the community at a Carthage 2020 and Beyond meeting last year. Baker outlined the current challenges students face with their current technical centers, one of them being a loss of instructional time.
“Educationwise, we lose instructional time every block (hour) because we have to shuttle kids from the high school to the North Tech Center,” he said. “Every day, every block, we’re losing about 20 minutes of instructional time, which is not good. By making this change, we will not be shuttling kids back and forth. They’ll all be on the same campus.”
Another issue is the shortage of highly skilled workers in the region. Baker believes the expansion to the South Tech Center will allow the district to provide additional training to the community, whether it be for students or adults.
Several programs would be moved or added if the project is approved, including marketing, medical lab, business, FFA, career testing/employability skills, health sciences, athletic training and criminal justice/public safety, according to the bond issue fact sheet.
“We need people to understand that technical education is not just vocational-agricultural (curriculum),” said Baker. “It’s changed over the years. College is not for every kid. The things we want to add are trainings that allow a kid when he graduates from high school to have a skill that our economy needs. At the same time, these tech classes also provide collegebound kids certificates to get them better prepared for their next step in college.”
The high school is also running out of classroom space. Baker said since the bond issue was passed in 2006, the high school population has grown by nearly 33%.
“What would happen is we would take six classes out of the high school and put them in the South Tech Center in order to have additional classroom space because our teachers are already sharing classes right now,” he said. “It’s not desirable.”
The remodeling to the North Tech Center will allow for more adult training, including health care certifications, community education, preemployment certification classes, test prep courses, employment readiness-soft skills, as well as adult education and literacy options.
Timeline
Building specs would be approved in April 2020 with bids accepted by May. The goal is to begin construction this summer, and the anticipated completion date is slated for August 2021 prior to the new school year.
Performing Arts Center
Baker said officials hope the district has enough bonding capacity in three years to begin construction on the Performing Arts Center, which was also voted as a top priority by the public.
“It’s been decided that this project will be first and the Performing Arts Center will be second,” he said. “We want to look at it as one big plan, but two projects. We’re trying to raise $5 million in pledges to prove how important it is to the community.”
Full plans
To read the full fact sheets, detailed plan and building floor plan, visit the Carthage School District website at www.carthagetigers.org and click on Superintendent Spotlight toward the middle of the homepage. Questions may be directed to Mark Baker at bakerm@carthagetigers.org.
