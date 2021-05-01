CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two Carthage High School seniors who recently built a wheelchair ramp alongside Hearts & Hammers of Southwest Missouri will be part of the inaugural class to graduate with a Career and Technical Education Certificate, paving the way for future job prospects.
The future workforce members graduating in the 2020-2021 school year are the first to be eligible to earn a CTE certificate, an academic honor for career and tech students.
Carlos Reyes and Grant Geter, both 18, will walk during graduation this month with a black cord signifying their receipt of the certificate, which aims to provide students with the necessary technical and employability skills to be prepared for an entry-level career or additional training in a technical field.
Reyes wants to pursue the mechanical engineering field after high school.
“It’s a real honor,” said Reyes. “I think in the future, wherever I’d like to work, they’ll see that I have the certificate, think something big of it, and it will help me out in the future. At first, I didn’t think much of it, but I realized it could really have a big impact on my future.”
Geter is leaning more toward electrical engineering upon graduation.
“I really wanted to get the certificate after hearing that this is the first year the school had the opportunity,” said Geter. “I would definitely like to think that it would help me get a job. I want to start motivating the other students to do this because it’s really beneficial.”
In order to be eligible, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade point average, earn three or more credits in a single CTE program area, meet all local school district graduation and CTE certificate requirements and demonstrate employability skills.
The Missouri General Assembly passed legislation in 2016 which required the State Board of Education, in consultation with the CTE Advisory Council, to establish minimum requirements for a career and technical education certificate that a student can earn in addition to his or her high school graduation diploma.
“The advisory board consisted of people from industry and were asked what they wanted on the certificate that would show the students who have excelled and are career ready,” said Rhonda Derryberry, career services coordinator at Carthage Technical Center. “The criteria are things that employers value like attendance.”
The CTE designation is presented by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and it’s issued by the local school district where the student is enrolled. As part of the criteria, students must complete a minimum of 50 hours of appropriate work-based learning experiences aligned with the CTE area of concentration.
“I think it’s been a huge motivation for students to do things that are really good for them like job shadowing,” said Derryberry. “They learn from industry, and it can teach them what’s not learned in the classroom.”
Reyes and Geter earned the last of their service learning hours by lending a helping hand to Hearts & Hammers, a nonprofit that provides home repairs for the elderly, physically disabled, as well as single parents or low-income families. They completed the project in three hours.
“Every single time that I see students interact with the community, good things happen,” said Derryberry. “We’ve had kids get scholarships, learn about job opportunities, earn this certificate and are educated about the workplace.”
The project was completed on April 19 for a man in his 80s who has mobility issues and uses a wheelchair at a house on the 2500 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Joplin. The two seniors even made modifications to the ramp’s original design because there were a few errors.
“This was the first time I worked with anyone outside of the school,” said Reyes. “We were able to help someone get around the house better than they used to. It feels good. I like what they do for the community, and I would definitely do it again.”
This was also Geter’s first time building a ramp and working with the organization.
“They told us that they have some other projects and would like us to come back,” said Geter.
John Clayton, director of Hearts & Hammers, was impressed by their work ethic and said the homeowner was extremely grateful. He said that most of their volunteers are in their 60s and 70s.
“If given the opportunity and the circumstances are safe, I think a lot more young people would be involved,” said Clayton. “I don’t have any complaints if they’re like those two students. They have a very bright future.”
