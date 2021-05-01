Two seniors from Carthage High School, Carlos Reyes (left) and Grant Geter, both 18, volunteer with nonprofit Hearts & Hammers of Southwest Missouri to build a ramp for a resident who uses a wheelchair. The students received work-based learning hours for their work and are now eligible for the district's new Career and Technical Education Certificate, which aims to provide students with the necessary technical and employability skills to be prepared for an entry-level career or additional training in a technical field. COURTESY | JOHN CLAYTON