CARTHAGE, Mo. — He’s worked three careers, lived a lifetime that has seen an ocean of change and been recognized numerous times for his contributions to the Carthage community.
And Donal Myers, 104, a former real estate salesman, builder, equipment salesman and farmer is being recognized as one of the oldest, if not the oldest, person in Jasper County.
So what do you get someone who is turning a century plus four? Well, whatever he wants — and Myers wanted birthday cards.
“I read them all and bundled them together in packs of 50,” Myers said. “I got over 180 of them. It’s amazing. So many people, I don’t know how they knew me. I was in real estate for 33 years, and I worked for Chiles and sold equipment for 25 years. Worked for the state highway department and as a builder for 14 years. I met a lot of people.”
Myers turned 104 on March 27 — he was born in 1919 — and it’s difficult to ascertain if he is the oldest person in the county.
One of the key things to which he attributes his longevity is the love of his wife and family.
His wife, Maxine, was 98 years old when she died Dec. 31, 2017. They had just celebrated 78 years of marriage Nov. 10, 2017.
He lives now with his daughter, Katherine Goettle, and has one granddaughter, Kendra Goettle, and they both care for him now.
He needs a walker to get around and is a little hard of hearing, but his mind is sharp and his memories of the people he’s met in his 79 years in Carthage are as clear as anyone should expect.
He and Maxine married in the late 1930s when gasoline was 11 cents a gallon, a loaf of bread, a hamburger and a bottle of cola were a dime each, and when you returned the glass bottle that held the cola to the store, you got a nickel back.
“When we got married, I worked for a poultry farm,” Myers said. “It was an egg-laying operation. The guy who owned it had a big hatchery in Springfield, and the eggs all went to Springfield. There were six of us laborers and a manager. We worked from seven in the morning to five in the evening, with an hour off for lunch. We’d get our check on Saturday night, $7.50 for the week. We’d go out and gather eggs. There were two of us on Sunday morning, for 85 cents extra.”
The Myers family moved to Carthage in 1944 while working for the state highway department.
“I think our biggest break was when the state highway department told me if I moved to Joplin, they’d put me on full time as an equipment operator,” Myers said. “I said I'll sure do it, but I've got relatives in Carthage, and they said sure, you’ll work out of Carthage as much as you will Joplin, so that’s how we ended up here.”
They lived on Oak Street when that street was the Main Street of America, Route 66, a busy highway that ran from Chicago to Los Angeles.
“There was quite a lot of traffic on Oak Street,” Myers recalled. "We lived on Oak Street for about three years, then we had a home at 1108 Olive St. It’s still there and still looks pretty good.”
He left the highway department but continued working in road construction with a couple of companies, including the one owned by M.E. Gilloiz, of Monett.
An electrician by the name of Harold E. Williams did some wiring at the Oak Street, Donal recalled about the man who went on to establish H.E. Williams, a lighting company and one of Carthage’s biggest employers.
“He wired that house we lived in on Olive Street,” Myers said. “He did a good job of it, but he said that was one of the hardest jobs he ever did, drilling holes in those old oak beams.”
He also got to know Arthur Boots, builder of the Route 66 icon Boots Court.
“We were good friends, Art and his wife and us,” Myers said. “He was a lot of fun, and he was smart. He was on the police force while he was building the motel."
Myers is also the last standing member of the original Carthage Shrine Train Crew, a group of men who created an train engine facsimile on a 1931 hearse chassis. The group enters the engine and its caboose in parades to this day.
The Shrine Club honored Myers on Wednesday with a certificate making him as an honorary captain in the Carthage Shrine Train Crew for life.
The walls of the Shriners' clubhouse and garage were lined with pictures of the train crew and other Shriners, with Donal Myers in many of them.
Myers and his family joined the Shriners on Wednesday for a meal of fresh crawfish and seafood before Shriners Potentate Bradley Roam presented the certificate to Myers.
