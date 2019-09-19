FRANKLIN, Kan. — “Mighty Men of War: The Soldiers of Carthage in World War I” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Miners Hall Museum, 701 S. Broadway St.
Jeff Patrick will speak about the experiences of Capt. Ward Schrantz and his men from Jasper County, Missouri, following their story from the training camp through one of the bloodiest battles of the Great War: the Argonne Forest of France.
The program is presented in conjunction with the museum’s 2019 third quarterly exhibit, “The War to End All Wars,” open through Sept. 28.
Details: 620-347-4220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.