CARTHAGE, Mo. — Even as workers put the final touches on a major expansion of the Carthage Technical Center’s new home at 1100 E. Airport Drive, a contract was approved to remodel the center’s earlier home at 609 S. River St.
The Carthage Board of Education, at its regular meeting July 19, approved a $1.85 million contract with Neosho-based Construction Services Group to give the older building what Holly Goodnight, the center director, calls “a whole new face-lift.”
“It’s going to look a lot different,” Goodnight said. “There will be more restrooms. There’s going to be a commons area. It’s going to be more attractive and more user-friendly for adult students.”
In the meantime, an expansion that will nearly double the amount of space at the South Tech Center campus is slated for completion in time for the coming school year, which begins Aug. 23.
Goodnight said that expansion will move all high school technical center classes to the high school campus and eliminate the time-consuming busing of students between the south and north campuses.
“We’re super excited that pretty much over 99% of all the secondary CTE, which is Career Tech Ed, is going to be in one building,” Goodnight said. “That’s going to be very exciting. Just the collaboration we’re going to be able to do and not having travel time, lots of positives. That opens up room at North Tech Center to expand our adult offerings.”
Phasing in programs
The contract for the North Tech Center remodel with Construction Services Group, the same firm working on the expansion on the South Tech Center, was approved unanimously by the school board. Construction Services Group was the only bidder on the project with a base bid of about $1.4 million as well as about $450,000 in alternates for repair work on the roof, HVAC and electrical systems throughout the building.
Goodnight said the building will be devoted to providing education and testing services to adult learners and businesses in and around Carthage.
“So we will be doing strategic planning to phase in both long-term career programming and short-term programming,” Goodnight said. “Right now, we just have practical nursing as our only long-term program, so we’ll be expanding that, and we’ll be expanding short-term workforce development and then continuing with our adult education and literacy and being able to expand in those areas.”
Goodnight said the remodel will also add a testing site.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but we do a lot of outside testing with outside vendors for businesses,” Goodnight said. “So that is going to be expanding.”
85,000 square feet
The expansion at the South Tech Center will more than double the amount of floor space from about 38,000 square feet to about 85,000 square feet, according to Gregg Wolf, assistant superintendent for business.
“The cost for the South Tech Center is actually closer to $6.8 million because we decided to add another industrial maintenance classroom,” Wolf said. “The room that was going to be industrial maintenance, we made it a computer science classroom, and there’s another addition going on to the building for advanced manufacturing that we cut out of the original plans because with the estimates we thought we were going to be over $10 million. We won’t spend probably all the money from the bond issue, so what will happen is we’ll just pay off that much of the bond.”
District voters approved a $10 million bond issue in June 2020. Part of the bond money will also be used for furniture and equipment for both buildings.
The expansion will open space for six classes to be moved from the high school to the tech center, opening space in the 11-year-old high school building that was already starting to get cramped.
New Carthage High School Principal Angela Holman said most of that space was quickly filled.
“Six classrooms were opened up when four business teachers and two Project Lead the Way biomedical teachers moved over to the South Technical Center campus,” Holman said. “From there we added an intervention teacher and English language arts class for English language learners. We were able to add a Spanish teacher, and then two of our teachers who were sharing rooms, one speech and debate teacher, and also one of our English language teachers, each of them was able to have their own classroom.”
More to come
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said the changes to the Carthage Technical Center have always been part one of two projects, and the district is now turning its focus to the second part of that plan — a new performing arts center on the high school campus.
Right now, the district’s only performing arts auditorium is at its Sixth Grade Center on Main Street, a facility that served as Carthage High School for more than a century until 2007.
Baker said he hopes to have an announcement sometime in the next month regarding the performing arts center.
“The performing arts center could potentially have classrooms such as a drama room, vocal music, even instrumental music, depending on the price and the design of the building,” Baker said. “The first task we have is to build a performing arts center for the curricular instruction of our students. That is the priority for the performing arts center. If we decide to add classrooms to the performing arts center, it will give us an opportunity to remodel areas in the high school into additional classrooms.”
Baker said the district plans to seek private donations to pay for part of the cost of the performing arts center before going to voters for funding.
Holman said the South Tech Center expansion helped free up space in the school in the short term, but the new performing arts center has the potential to create even more space.
“We need a performance arts center,” Holman said. “Adding on to the high school is not needed when we, on the horizon, have the (performing arts center) to look forward to. I can’t predict the future when it comes to how many students are coming to Carthage, so as soon as I say that, the student population will explode next year. However, I feel like our district has a great plan, and they have that great plan based on trends in the community and also with input from the community.”
