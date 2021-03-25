CARTHAGE, Mo. — Since the groundbreaking in August, the multimillion-dollar expansion project of the Carthage South Technical Center has been continuously taking shape, with the 40,000-square-foot addition more than halfway to completion.
Phase 2 of the Carthage South Tech Center consists of adding a kitchen/food science lab, Project Lead the Way engineering/drafting room, two construction rooms and shop with a paint booth, advanced manufacturing classroom/industrial maintenance, a public safety lab, and six business and marketing rooms with a multimedia studio.
“We are very excited how well the construction has progressed and still remains on schedule to be completed during the summer,” said Mark Baker, superintendent of Carthage schools. “The technical skills, certifications, and life- and soft-skills lessons the addition will provide our students are unmatched by other high schools.”
Gregg Wolf, assistant superintendent of business, said Wednesday that the building is approximately 60% completed and that new programs and rooms are being added to provide more opportunities for students.
Wolf was the tech center director before he moved to the central office in 2018. Before becoming an administrator, he was an agriculture teacher for seven years. He gave the Carthage Board of Education a construction update on March 15.
“We’re adding another room on to it that the Board of Education just approved last Monday,” Wolf said. “We’re going to add on an industrial maintenance shop, which is roughly 3,500 square feet. Industrial maintenance is a new program. We’re putting in a multimedia digital communications program, which will have a studio, editing room and control room. And we’re adding a physical therapy-athletic training program that we’ve never had before.”
Construction Services Group in Neosho is the leading contractor on the project. Carter Marion, project manager, said crews are working on the interior and that painting was to start this week.
Seven tech classes from the high school will also be moved to the South Tech Center campus to help free up space and keep teachers from having to share classrooms. Any leftover funds from the estimated $6.1 million expansion will be used to remodel the North Tech Center, the second portion of the project.
The North Tech Center remodeling will provide more adult training, including health care certifications, community education, preemployment certification classes, test prep courses, as well as adult education and literacy options. Students won’t have to be shuttled between the North Tech Center and the high school, which means extra instructional time.
The idea was made a reality after 65% of voters approved a $10 million bond issue in June. The public ranked expanding tech center programs as the second-highest priority for the school district, according to a survey taken by the community at a Carthage 2020 and Beyond meeting.
“Thanks to our community supporting the bond issue, we have additional opportunities to prepare our students for the future,” Baker said.
Baker said approximately 75% of the Carthage Technical Center graduates who finish the program have stayed in town to work.
“I know right now, just in our industry, trade schools are something that’s becoming almost a necessity because there’s almost a shortage of people with technical skills that can work in the construction field, so I think it’s a very good thing for the community and our area,” Marion said. “Carthage is doing it right. They have the foresight to see what we need in the community and are able to build it and get the ball rolling.”
