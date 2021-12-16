CARTHAGE, Mo.— About a week before Christmas, the kitchen was stirring at the Carthage South Technical Center as marketing and culinary students on Thursday prepared to debut their ideas for the school’s annual Food Truck Competition.
Sonora Jones, a culinary arts instructor, and Monica Curl, a marketing instructor, teamed up their classes and tasked students with creating a miniature food truck, a menu and a food item to sample.
Curl’s class constructed mini food truck vehicles out of cardboard and designed menus while Jones’ class wrote recipes and cooked a menu item. Jones said the students have been working on this project for over a month and that it was a collaborative effort.
Chad Jones, an industrial trades instructor, incorporated his students as well They used a CO2 laser cutter to shape the truck’s cardboard pieces. The teams then constructed and painted the trucks.
“We worked together to prepare it all,” said Sonora Jones. “We went back and forth between classrooms. This was the first year where we’ve added the food item, and the laser cutter piece.”
More than 50 high school students split into groups to combine their marketing, design and culinary skills to create a final product. Waffle Time, Sushi Stop, Street Fruits and CharcEATery and eight other mini food trucks were parked on tables next to their menus and food samples.
“They’ve learned to collaborate with people they may not be used to working with, how to be flexible and manage their time,” said Curl. “I don’t think they realized how much work this was going to be.
“It turned out really great,” she added. “I’m very proud of them. My students, a lot of them aren’t in Jones’ classes, so they got to see this side and what they’re doing. I think they were really impressed.”
High school administration and teachers throughout the building were invited to be taste testers and vote for their favorite food truck design overall. The food varied from cheeseburger sliders to fried ice cream.
The winning food truck was Waffle Time, home of the waffle taco. The food truck’s exterior resembled a wafer cone and a giant waffle taco filled with bacon was fastened to the roof.
Connor Layman, 16, a junior in Curl’s class, said his team’s menu uses Belgian waffles folded into tacos to create an assortment of dishes like a calzone waffle taco or a grilled cheese. On Thursday, Layman and his group cooked a breakfast taco with sausage, eggs, hashbrowns and a side of maple syrup.
“I’m really passionate about waffles, and we tried to think of a way to build on that idea,” said Layman. “I think it’s really nice that we were able to work with another class and make the food. It adds a lot to it. and we got to work with the manufacturing class to make the cutouts.”
Brianna Alston, 19, a senior in Jones’ class, said her team created the Sushi Stop food truck and made a California roll with cream cheese, cucumber, crab and avocado. The red sushi truck featured menu items like stir fry, rolls and smoothies.
“It was a learning experience to make sushi,” Alston said. “It was hard to roll it, but once you got the hang of it, it was really easy. It came out really good.”
Alston said she’s never collaborated with multiple classes before on a project, but really enjoyed the opportunity.
“I think it definitely opens up new experiences and gives you a little insight into the world and what career you may want, like culinary,” she said. “I love cooking. I learned a lot of new things.”
Matt Huntley, assistant superintendent of instruction, said the school has done this project previously in the past, but the addition of the new South Tech Center has helped the students create more products. The recent expansion moved all high school technical center classes to the high school campus and more than doubled the amount of floor space.
“It’s very cool,” said Huntley, as he tried the food samples. “The kids have done a great job. They put a lot of effort into it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.