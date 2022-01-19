CARTHAGE, Mo. — Three Carthage Technical Center students were recognized Wednesday and stood with six other students from technical centers across Missouri next to Gov. Mike Parson during his annual State of the State address.
Olivia Bourgault and Danny Darland, with the Carthage center’s health science program, and Carly Simpson, with the Project Lead the Way biomedicine and business program, stood in the gallery of the chambers of the Missouri House of Representatives when Parson mentioned their names about 15 minutes into his hourlong address to a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly.
It was the culmination of a day of activities for the students that included lunch with Sen. Bill White and a short meeting and photo session with Parson and his wife, Teresa.
Mark Baker, Carthage school superintendent, said the invitation for the students to participate in the State of the State address stemmed from a visit the governor made to the Carthage Technical Center’s newly expanded South branch building in October 2021.
“Gov. Parson visited South Tech Center soon after we moved into the facility,” Baker said in an email. “Gov. Parson told us he was really impressed. Of course, the statement is probably one he tells everyone. However, I believe Gov. Parson was very sincere in his belief.
“It is a tremendous honor Gov. Parson chose our students to be part of the State of the State address. I hope people recognize good things are happening in our district. Our community should be proud of our students, staff, and various programs we offer.”
Parson introduced the students during a segment early in his speech talking about the importance in education in supporting Missouri businesses and industries.
He asked the Legislature to include in the 2022-23 state budget $31 million for colleges and universities to support job training through the Missouri Excels Program and an additional $20 million in grant funding for the 57 career and technical centers across the state.
Parson recognized the three Carthage students, two students from the Northland Career Center Law Enforcement Training Academy in Platte County, three students from the Cape Girardeau Career and Technical Center, one student from the Jefferson City Nichols Career Center and three students from the Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Eolia, north of St. Louis.
“With us here today are students in career and technical education programs that represent schools and communities across the state that will benefit from these investments,” Parson said. “It’s programs like these that offer a path for students to pursue high-demand, good-paying jobs, and we must continue to support them in this state. Please join me in recognizing these hardworking students.”
Parson's visit to Carthage in October came just weeks after an expansion of the South Tech Center building, funded by a $10 million bond issue approved by voters in 2020, opened its doors to students.
“Ever since I became governor, this has been such a critical part of workforce development, and it really starts here at the high school level,” Parson said in October. “We’ve got to make sure that kids who go into high school today understand what the job market of tomorrow looks like. We also have to understand that not everybody is going to go to college. A lot of these kids are going to graduate, some will go into the workforce, some will get some training, some will get a certificate, some will go to community college, but it’s OK. The demand is out there and these jobs anymore are high paying jobs if you’ve got the ability and those basic skills.”
Simpson, one of the students who made the trip Wednesday to Jefferson City, said in October that the programs at the expanded technical center had made a big impact on her life “by making me become a better leader and preparing me best for my future.”
“I’ve enjoyed learning from a hands-on approach and using digital marketing techniques, advertising methods and how to create a well-rounded, successful business,” Simpson said. “I plan to graduate and pursue a career in business and or fashion design and marketing.”
