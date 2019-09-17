Carthage superintendent lays out construction proposal

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage residents have told the school district they want an expanded technical education center and a new performing arts center on the high school campus on South River Street.
The big challenge to the district now is how to pay for the two multimillion-dollar projects.
At the board’s regular meeting Monday night, Superintendent Mark Baker laid out the proposal from the Carthage 2020 and Beyond Committee for how to make both construction projects happen in as short a time as possible.
Baker said his proposal calls for making both projects happen but possibly going to the voters twice to seek the bonding authority.
“They are not individual projects,” Baker said. “We want them to be considered one project. It’s a three- to five-year process to achieve what the survey results indicated should be our priorities.
“We believed the community would not support a performing arts center without public funds, donations, naming rights money being involved. So last night, we discussed the two options. We wanted to add on to the tech center and build a performing arts center. We cannot do them at the same time. The plan in place now, this is one plan with two projects. We will request for the board to put a ballot issue for April 2020 to build the tech center expansion, knowing in two more years we will request the opportunity to vote on a performing arts center.”
Baker said in both elections, voters would be asked to extend the district’s tax for debt service, which stands at 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The total district tax for 2019-2020 is $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation. Of that amount, $2.75 goes to operating the district, 83 cents for debt service and 40 cents for capital improvements, which includes David Haffner Stadium.
Voters would not be asked to increase that 83-cent debt service tax rate, just extend it to allow the district to borrow more money.
Baker said state law limits how much debt the district can carry, and in an April 2020 election, the district would cite a maximum of $14 million in borrowing capacity available.
Baker said the estimated cost to expand the South Technical Center would be about $10 million. The district doesn’t know exactly what will be included in a performing arts center so it doesn’t have a solid estimate of the cost of that building, but the best current guess is between $15 million and $20 million.
Chuck Bryant is general manager of Carthage Water & Electric Plant and chairman of both the Carthage 2020 Committee that met in 2010 and the 2020 and Beyond committee that met in 2019.
He said the recommendation to build both the tech center and performing arts center came out of a number of public meeting, thousands of points of contact with residents of the district, a survey of district patrons and other work by the committee.
“I’m excited,” Bryant said. “When we started this process, I was concerned that there just wasn’t going to be a way to do this for many, many years. But when you look at what we can do to get both of these accomplished or started in the next five years, it’s phenomenal.”
Bryant said the committee’s recommendation is to do what it can now — build the technical center — and use the next couple of years to “generate and create buzz needed to create some private funding donations for this facility” (performing arts center).
Carthage resident Robert Lowry, a potential voter in the April 2020 election, said he could support expanding the technical center, but he has been disappointed for years that the district didn’t build the performing arts center it needed when it built the high school in 2010.
He said he’ll likely support a new bond issue, but he hopes the district asks for enough to do what it needs to do and not short-change any of the projects.
“We need to spend the money we need to spend to get what we need to get to teach our kids,” Lowry said. “This district is notorious for shortchanging projects and not getting what they need the first time.”
Lowry said he would also like to see the district give students more chances to earn college credit in high school and possibly graduate with an associate degree along with their high school diploma.
Baker said expanding the existing dual credit, advanced placement classes, which do allow students to earn college credit in high school is among the other recommendations to come from the Carthage 2020 and Beyond meetings.
“The other things in Carthage 2020 we’re trying to highlight include providing additional support in mental health awareness, expanding our dual-credit, Advanced Placement course offerings, and develop a list of soft skills/life skills that we believe kids need to have once they graduate from high school that they may be lacking right now,” Baker said. “Those are things we’re immediately working on.
“The main point is we’re trying to do what is best for kids, that’s the bottom line. We believe our kids deserve opportunities, and this is one way to offer them.”