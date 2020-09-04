School superintendents are generally fierce fans of their district's athletic teams, and Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker is no exception — on most nights.
Friday night was complicated for Baker. His Carthage Tigers took the field against the Carl Junction Bulldogs, and his son, senior Alex Baker, is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs.
This meant Baker, who who normally bleeds Carthage Tiger blue, bled Carl Junction red on this night as he stood with his son and wife, Stacie, on the field at Bulldog Stadium for senior night.
“There was no conflict because I always support and root for my kids,” Baker said. “Family comes before the job. It is a win-win and a no-win situation for me because obviously I want my son to win and play well, but also at the same time, I know I support my Carthage Tigers. In the games my kids play against Carthage, I root for my kids.”
One family, two schools
Baker has career roots in both the Carthage and Carl Junction school districts, but in his family, he’s the only one with the internal conflict between the colors blue and red.
He taught in Carthage for three and a half years and coached swimming, softball and baseball there before taking his first school administrative job in Carl Junction. In 1996, he became assistant principal at Carl Junction High School. Four years later, he became assistant superintendent in Carl Junction for two years before coming back to Carthage 19 years ago to become assistant superintendent.
Baker’s wife, Stacie, has worked in Carl Junction as a fourth-grade teacher for the past 28 years, and Baker’s children, daughter Emilee and son Alex, started school when the family lived in Carl Junction.
For the first nine years of his Carthage career, Baker commuted from their home near the Joplin Regional Airport in the Carl Junction district, but 10 years ago, the family moved to a home in the Carthage School District.
State law allows children to attend school where a parent works, and because their mother is still a teacher in Carl Junction, the children had the option of moving to the Carthage School District or staying with their friends in Carl Junction.
“I would have loved to have the kids go through the Carthage School District,” Baker said. “However, as a family and in prayer, we decided to give them the option, and they decided to remain in Carl Junction.”
Alex was only 8 when the family moved, and he didn’t want to leave the friends he had made in Carl Junction.
“It was my second grade year, I think, and I didn't really know anyone from Carthage,” he said. “I was still so young and all my friends were here in Carl, so I decided to stay there.”
As he grew older, Alex played summer sports in Carthage and started to make friends in Carthage. He played baseball and basketball on Carthage traveling teams, where he was the only child who didn't attend Carthage schools.
As he started making friends in Carthage, Alex almost made a different decision.
“When I was playing with all my Carthage friends, not a lot of people know this, but I was really close to moving and going to Carthage going into junior high,” he said. “But I decided against it and stayed in Carl.”
Playing Carthage
Alex is coming back from a serious ankle injury in 2019 that forced him to sit out the football season. He also couldn’t play basketball, and the pandemic ended the school year in March before the baseball season began.
He started the 2020 season with a bang, completing 23 of 38 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns last Friday in a season-opening win at Willard.
Alex said he made a lot of friends on the Tigers’ side of the field in his years in Carthage youth sports, so playing against them is fun.
“I got really close with a lot of Carthage people, and some of them are still my best friends today,” he said. “It’s really fun getting to play against them in all these different sports and getting to see them and getting to reminisce about all the memories we made back in the day.”
Alex knows that the Carl Junction-Carthage game puts his father in a unique situation.
“It’s pretty funny because a lot of people joke and say, 'Oh, is your dad going to wear Carthage blue tonight or is he going to wear Carl red?'" he said. "'Who’s he rooting for tonight?' But he always has my back; he wants me to do my best no matter what."
The elder Baker said Friday was simultaneously an exciting and sad night.
“I still bleed Tiger blue, but when my kids play, I still support the kids," he said.
