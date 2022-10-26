Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a retiring educator.
Mark Baker, superintendent of the Carthage School District, will step down from the position at the end of this school year.
We'll have more about his decision and his experience in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Attorney General Eric Schmitt's campaign strategy of suing the Biden administration.
- A deeper look at Missouri student test performance after COVID.
- Five things you can do this weekend around the region.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
