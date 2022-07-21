CARTHAGE, Mo. — In what may be a preview of his presentation to the public July 28, Carthage School Superintendent Mark Baker this week spoke to the Board of Education about the history of the school district’s property tax.
The district has scheduled a public meeting to present information about the proposed $18 million bond issue to build a performing arts center on the Carthage High School campus for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the district's auditorium at 714 S. Main St.
The bond issue is on the ballot in the Aug. 2 elections and proposes to extend the district’s existing 83-cent debt service levy for two years from 2040 to 2042, which would allow the district to borrow up to $18 million to build the center between the high school and football stadium at the center of the high school’s 80-acre campus.
The bond issue requires a four-sevenths, or 57.1%, "yes" vote to pass, and absentee voting is open now.
Property taxes
Baker said the public, other board members and other people have sent him specific examples of inaccurate and misleading information about the proposed bond issue shared on various social media posts, mostly on Facebook.
“Tonight what we’re going to address are some specific topics that have been mentioned to me, either sent to me by board members, the public or whatever it might be,” Baker said.
He said the district’s tax rate, currently $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation on homes, cars, businesses, farm property and other forms of property, is just one element that determines how much someone pays in property taxes to the district. That levy includes a permanent $2.75 operating levy, a 10-year, 40-cent addition to that operating levy approved in 2015, and the 83-cent debt service levy, currently in place until 2040 after voters in 2020 approved an extension to pay for construction and remodeling at the South and North Technical Center buildings.
The other element is the assessed valuation of a given property determined by the county assessor’s office.
“The only thing we control is the tax levy,” Baker said. The tax levy will not change if the bond issue is rejected or approved.
"The next time it will change is in three years, and it will go down to $3.58 regardless of what happens," he said. "What you will be voting on is what occurs in the year 2040, 2041 and 2042; those years are what we’re talking about.”
Baker said the levy will go down in 2025 because a 40-cent addition to the operating levy, approved by voters in 2015, was authorized for 10 years and will come off the district’s property levy, reducing it from $3.98 to $3.58 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Baker said this bond is considered a “no tax rate increase" bond issue because if approved the debt service levy doesn’t increase. It’s extended from 2040 to 2042, meaning that residents would be paying the 83-cent levy for two additional years.
Community support
Baker said he’s been shown posts commenting about the community’s support for the district.
“Someone sent me something that stated our community supports the schools more than anywhere else,” Baker said. “Someone else made the comment that our community never supports us. Both are absolutely incorrect.
“The tax rate has been approved and extended multiple times, and so we do get community support. We have great volunteers. We have donations that very few school district get; very few school districts have the support financially that we do. Bren Flanigan gave us a million dollars recently; that doesn’t happen very often. I think sometimes we get accustomed to the donations and think this should pay for something else. We can’t take these things for granted; the support we have is incredible.”
Baker displayed a chart showing the district’s property tax levy since 1969. The levy has been as high as the current $3.98 per $100 in assessed valuation and as low as $2.16 from 1985-1991.
The district’s operating levy has been $2.75 since 1994 except for 2004 when voters approved a four-year increase to make up for serious cuts to education spending imposed by the state.
In 2006, voters approved construction if the then-new Carthage High School on River Street and at the same time agreed to combine 34 cents from the operating levy with 49 cents from the debt service levy to create the 83-cent debt service levy for 20 years.
That tax rate has since been extended two times, meaning that residents agreed to pay the 83-cent amount beyond the original 20 years.
The first extension was in 2014, to build the new Carthage Intermediate Center, rebuild the existing Carthage Junior High at Centennial and River streets, and renovate the old Carthage High School on Main and use it as a Sixth Grade Center.
The second was in 2020, to add to the South Tech Center and renovate the North Tech Center.
The other big change to the property tax rate since 2006 was in 2015 when voters approved the 40-cent addition to the operating levy, raising it to $3.15 per $100 of assessed valuation until 2025 to build David Haffner Stadium and Sports Complex on the Carthage High School campus. It will be the expiration of that 40-cent addition that will reduce the total levy to $3.58.
Other posts
Baker said people have posted that the district’s property levy is the highest in the area.
He said the $3.98 tax levy is lower than seven other schools in the Central Ozarks Conference, including Carl Junction, which has a levy of $4.02.
In 2025, when the district’s levy drops to $3.58, no matter what happens Aug. 2, it will rank lower than levies in Nevada, which is $3.93; Neosho, which is $3.80; Diamond, which is $3.71; Joplin, which is $3.69; and Mount Vernon, which is $3.67.
Baker also addressed questions about why the district didn’t plan to build a performing arts center with more than 1,250 seats.
Baker said if finished, the Carthage Performing Arts Center will have more seats than all school performing arts centers in the area with the exception of Neosho, which is building a 1,500-seat center.
Other centers include one at Bentonville, Arkansas, which seats 1,190; Joplin, which seats 1,169; Webb City, which seats 960; and Carl Junction, which seats 800.
Baker said his presentation to the board will be posted to the district’s website, https://www.carthagetigers.org, soon and will be part of his presentation July 28.
Commented
