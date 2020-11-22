Carthage swim team earns $10,000 for injured coach

Swim coach Cherie Woody reacts on Sunday as Fair Acres Family Y Director Jonathan Roberts announces that the Carthage Cat Tracks Swim Team raised $10,000 for her to use as she recovers from a major spinal cord injury she suffered in an accident last summer. The Swim Team held a swim-a-thon in October with participants gathering sponsors and swimming more than 90 collective miles for their coach. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER