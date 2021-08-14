Swimmer Haven Shepherd is officially Tokyo-bound.
The Carthage resident left Southwest Missouri bright and early this morning, accompanied by a parade, fire truck escort and throngs of people waving American flags, for the 2020 Paralympics.
After five years of intense training, Shepherd has a spot on Team USA to compete in the Paralympic Games, which start on Aug. 24 in Tokyo and end on Sept. 5. She found out she was on the national team following the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis in June.
Shepherd was adopted from Vietnam by Rob and Shelly Shepherd, of Carthage, after she survived a bomb blast that was ignited by one of her biological parents. Her legs were damaged in the blast and required amputation just below both knees. She now swims for Webb City’s Berzerker Swimming.
