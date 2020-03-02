CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Technical Center is joining career and technical education carpentry programs across the nation in announcing it will construct a tiny home at its north campus.
The home, to be built by first-year teacher Nathan Olinger's carpentry classes, will give students real-world experiences with the skills and knowledge needed to construct a quality house, administrators said in a news release announcing the project.
"We are very excited to be adding the tiny house project to the carpentry curriculum at the Carthage Technical Center," said Holley Goodnight, center director, in a statement. "This project will allow students to be involved in every phase of the construction process and gain additional skills in areas such as electricity and plumbing, which they will use throughout their life."
The house will be 288 square feet and will feature instant hot water, a full-sized shower, a kitchenette, room for a stackable washer and dryer unit and a covered front porch. When completed, it will be auctioned off.
Olinger said he remembers building homes when he was a Carthage Tech carpentry student in the 1990s.
"I personally think this is a budget-friendly way to start these students into the wonderful world of construction," he said. "The tiny homes give an almost step-by-step equivalent of building a residential house. I'm very excited about this project and future possibilities."
The Lowe's store in Carthage will serve as the vendor for all materials and supplies needed during construction.
Students in construction programs at Franklin Technology Center in Joplin and Crowder College in Neosho also have built homes as part of their curriculum.
