CARTHAGE, Mo. — People might have noticed green-and-white electric scooters zipping through town and parked around the Carthage square and some parks this past week.
The city of Carthage has signed a six-month contract with Lime, a national company that provides electric scooters, bicycles and other kinds of “micromobility devices,” to provide ride-sharing services in Carthage on a trial basis. The company offers the devices mostly in larger cities for people to rent and use at a certain cost per minute.
Mark Peterson, Carthage parks department director, said Lime this past week brought in 60 electric scooters and placed them at Central Park, Municipal Park, the square, Kellogg Lake Park and a few other locations and set them up with instructions for use.
David Tomas, 16, was on the square on Thursday, looking over one of the scooters and signing up to take his first ride.
“I didn’t know what they were first, but these have gone viral on social media recently,” Tomas said. “I saw one and said, 'Oh my gosh, these are the electric scooters. I need to try one.' It’s pretty easy to use. I’ve downloaded the app and can already tell how to navigate it.”
Joyriding to useful tool
Peterson and Callie Myers, director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Lime reached out to Carthage last winter with a proposal that sounded pretty juicy.
“It’s something new, something a little bit innovative,” Myers said. “Carthage is a unique community in that we do have that historic district that attracts a lot of tourism, and right now, it’s limited to walk or drive. There’s some biking that goes on, but to be able to add to that — add another layer with the scooters — is good.”
Lime is part of a relatively new kind of company providing “shared mobility” to communities. In larger cities, Lime provides scooters, bicycles and motorized bicycles called mopeds; in Carthage, the company is providing 60 rechargeable electric scooters.
Peterson said the city is moving slowly with the scooters, working to prevent them from becoming a nuisance before expanding their use beyond the initial limited areas.
Peterson and Myers said most of the city is considered a no-ride zone in this first phase of operations, which Myers also called a soft opening.
“We’ve taken much more of a cautious approach in starting out,” Peterson said. “The typical setup for Lime is in those urban environments, where for the most part everything is open, to go ride anywhere with Lime except for small pockets that are no-ride zones. We’ve gone (with) a little bit of a different method where we’ve created the ride zones or ride districts and ride routes, and basically everything else is off limits. Now it’s our hope that we are able to expand from that as we work successfully through this initial part.”
Peterson said for the first phase, much of Carthage is “fenced off” virtually using GPS technology and the tracking equipment on the scooter. He said the “geo-fences” created using GPS technology are changed frequently during this early phase of operations as the company and city identify problem areas and work to fix them.
For instance, Peterson said on Friday officials decided to close off the Central Park sidewalks to the scooters because people were leaving skid marks on the light concrete sidewalks.
Peterson said when someone rides a scooter and approaches a no-ride zone, the scooter starts beeping and slows down. Once it hits an area that’s closed off by the virtual fence, the scooter stops working until the rider returns to an area where the scooter is allowed.
Myers said the scooters are more for recreational use, or joyriding, in this first phase of operations. But if all goes well, more of the city can be opened up.
“Our hope is that as we work out the kinks in this phase one soft open, that we’ll be able to open more and that we will be able to meet some of those public transportation needs," she said. "Maybe you would be able to ride from your apartment to work.”
Juicers
Myers said the first few days of operation have been fun but complicated, in part because the scooters got more use than expected and because they don’t have the people in place to recharge spent scooter batteries.
Myers said the company will pay people to collect dead scooters and recharge them at home or their place of business.
The Lime smartphone app has a button that says “Earn with Lime,” and offers people the chance to become “juicers,” or people who collect and recharge scooters that have dead batteries.
“One of the challenges we have is that right now the population has discovered them and has enjoyed the joyriding over the last couple of days,” Myers said. “They have ridden them until they are out of juice. We put them out Tuesday and people found the ones in Central Park and rode them until they were dead. Then they came to the square and rode those until they were dead. I woke up Wednesday and checked the app and we had a bunch of dead scooters.”
Myers said the app can alert a juicer when a scooter’s battery is nearing exhaustion and where the scooter is. The person picks up the scooter and recharges it with a charger she can provide for now, and then the app tells the juicer where to take the recharged scooter to get it back in service.
Myers said some people have expressed concern about the scooters being stolen, but the technology that shuts the scooter down when someone rides into an area where they’re not supposed to go also tracks the scooter 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The scooters also have alarms that a company representative can activate remotely so the scooters make an obnoxious sound until they're shut off.
Community response
Business owners around the square said they were excited about the scooters.
Caitlynn Casperson, owner of C’est La Vie Photography and Boutique on the Square, said it's neat to see a service she’s seen in much larger cities coming to her hometown.
“I see them a lot in Bentonville, Arkansas, and it’s nice to see that we’re up-and-coming as well,” Casperson said. “They have bike rentals and things like this in California, so this is something new here, but it’s awesome. I think it’ll bring more people to the square. I feel like it’s another attraction. We will be trying them out soon.”
Jeanette Cartright, owner of Big Dog Boutique, said she enjoyed watching people having fun on the scooters.
“I think it’s great,” Cartright said. “I’ve seen the kids flying around, and it brings some uniqueness to the square. It brings a different group of people; we’re seeing younger people, which I think is good, coming up to the square.”
Katie Bloomer, of Carthage, said she and her husband, Gage, spotted the scooters out at Kellogg Lake Park and had a great time riding them.
“Gage and I used them the first day they were put out,” she said. “They were so much fun we convinced his sister to come ride them with us. Then later that day, she was back out with some friends riding them. They made our kid’s heart happy.”
