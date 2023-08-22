CARTHAGE, Mo. — The second of five new Carthage park playgrounds being built over the summer and fall will be dedicated Wednesday afternoon.
A ribbon-cutting for the new Carter Park playground, located at 602 S. River St., is slated for 4 p.m.
The city is using $5 million from its McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Fund to build new playgrounds and make other upgrades to all five city parks. This playground, with a price tag of $531,200 and $6,000 in site preparation costs, is the second-largest and second-most-expensive of the projects.
The Municipal Park playground, completed in July, cost $879,649.63, plus about $30,000 in site work.
The new playground at Carter Park replaces an older, much smaller playground that sat in the same spot for decades. It features new slides, swings and rides that children with mobility issues can use.
As the city cuts the ribbon to open the Carter Park playground, construction is underway on the third playground, the first playground ever at Kellogg Lake Park.
This playground is being created in a field across from the large pavilion on the banks of Kellogg Lake and will feature material designed to withstand the flooding that happens frequently at the park. It will have a berm on three sides.
The playground will cost $364,752, plus site preparation work costs of 74,270.
A new parking area is still under construction at the Municipal Park playground, and design plans for new playgrounds at Central Park and Griggs Park have been approved by the city. Construction will begin on them when the Kellogg Lake Park project is finished.
The city is also spending more than $1 million on new restrooms and restroom upgrades for all parks.
Bradley honored
Representatives of the Carthage Caring Communities Coalition, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, and the Carthage Parks and Recreation Department got together at Saturday’s Sudstock event in Municipal Park to honor the late Brian Bradley, who was Carthage's parks superintendent. A plaque was presented to Bradley's family members at the festivities.
Bradley was instrumental in planning the first Sudstock event in 2022 to replace the traditional Mudstock that had been held annually since 2000. He was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash just a week after Sudstock 2022.
“He loved Sudstock,” said Candy Bradley, Brian Bradley’s wife. "He loved the kids and the community coming out and enjoying it. He loved all the departments coming together too to put it on and enjoy it.”
Kate Kelley, director of community engagement with the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, said Sudstock 2022 would not have happened without Brian Bradley’s contribution.
“All the volunteers, all the city departments that were involved, everyone said, 'What can we do to make this event the best ever in memory of Brian?'” Kelley said. “We all miss him."
Kelley said Sudstock 2023 saw more than 1,500 families register for the event, and featured food trucks, games, inflatables, large water tubs and other fun things for kids and adults.
Carthage parks Director Abi Almandinger said the city plans to name the shelter under construction at the new Municipal Park playground the Bradley Shelter and put a plaque on the shelter explaining who he was and his contribution to the city of Carthage.
Almandinger said she relied heavily on Bradley’s help in her job as executive director of Vision Carthage before taking over at the parks department.
“Brian was always right there; he was always willing to help,” Almandinger said.
Candy Bradley, who accepted a plaque for the family in honor of her husband, said the family appreciated the work of the groups involved in Sudstock to remember Brian Bradley.
“This plaque means a lot to us,” she said. “The city has been amazing at honoring Brian and keeping his memory alive, which is what we want. He was a vet, a friend, a family member, and he never met a stranger. He was a giving, loving person. It didn’t matter who you were — he would give you the shirt off his back, he would do anything in the world for you.”
