CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city will host a Food Truck Friday roundtable at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Hall to prepare for the 2023 season.
Food Truck Friday has been a staple event in the Carthage community since 2016. It typically features more than a dozen food trucks, table vendors and entertainment.
During the roundtable, vendors who preregistered will hear from city departments on updates, themes and regulations for the 2023 season.
Details: 417-423-8075.
