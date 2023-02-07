Food Truck Friday

Morgan Vaughn looks forward to his order from Maggie’s Curbside Cafe during a 2018 Food Truck Friday in Carthage. GLOBE FILE

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city will host a Food Truck Friday roundtable at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Hall to prepare for the 2023 season.

Food Truck Friday has been a staple event in the Carthage community since 2016. It typically features more than a dozen food trucks, table vendors and entertainment.

During the roundtable, vendors who preregistered will hear from city departments on updates, themes and regulations for the 2023 season.

Details: 417-423-8075.

