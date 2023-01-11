CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage is joining more than a dozen cities across Missouri by asking local voters to approve a 3-cent sales tax on recreational marijuana sales to adults in the April 4 municipal election.
The tax was authorized for all Missouri cities by Amendment 3, which legalized the recreational adult use and sale of marijuana in the state and was approved by voters in the November 2022 general election.
The Carthage City Council voted unanimously to place the measure on an emergency basis to beat the Jan. 24 state deadline for placing items on the ballot. That means the measure, which would normally require two readings at two meetings to pass, was read twice Tuesday and given approval.
The city’s 3% sales tax would be charged on top of the 6-cent state sales tax authorized in the amendment in November.
Adam Murphy, director of retail at Blue Sage Cannabis, the only medical marijuana dispensary in Carthage, said he welcomes the city’s move and thinks the tax is “a win-win for everyone.”
“I assumed they would,” Murphy said. “We were expecting it, and I think it’s the right move. Missouri, in my opinion, has the most reasonable cannabis tax in the country. It’s a lot more in many states, so I think that 9% is a nice number. It’s enough to really help the community and the state with that extra tax revenue, and it’s also not so high it scares people off.”
Murphy said Blue Sage hopes to obtain the comprehensive state license to sell both to medical patients and recreational customers soon. He said the business is building a larger building near its current location at 429 Peachtree Drive in anticipation of the expanded business.
“I’ve heard numbers thrown around that there will be anywhere between three and six times the current sales statewide,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be a lot, and we’re getting ready for it and doing everything we can. Building a new building is the biggest thing, obviously, but we’re not going to be in there for probably two or three months, so just increasing efficiency and flow. We don’t want people to have to wait too terribly long for their medicine or their recreational cannabis. We just want to keep everybody happy, keep them moving through with the least stress possible.”
Carthage City Administrator Greg Dagnan said the city has to make a number of changes to accommodate the legalization of marijuana use by adults and the sales tax will help finance some of those changes.
“Other places have said you’re going to have more police calls, you’ll have more fire calls, this tax will at least help you pay for it,” Dagnan said.
He said if voters pass the new tax, it will only apply to the purchase of recreational marijuana by adults. It has no effect on other sales taxes in the city.
Stuart Haynes, director of policy and administration at the Missouri Municipal League, said marijuana industry groups have told the league that the revenue for cities can be significant.
“I don’t know that anyone is expecting a massive windfall from it,” Haynes said. He said industry reports suggest that each dispensary, with a 3% tax on it, will bring in $100,000 to $150,000 for a city per year.
Dagnan said the new law gives cities the chance to opt out and continue to prohibit recreational sales of marijuana, but he doesn’t think that’s workable in Carthage.
“We’ve looked at other states, Oklahoma in particular,” he said. “Once this passes, dispensaries pop up everywhere. Cities can opt out of legalizing recreational marijuana, but it’s very difficult. I think while it hasn’t officially been adopted by the council, our general thought is why would we opt out because we are a population center for a lot of people. The dispensaries are going to be in this area anyway. They’ll build 100 feet outside the city and we wouldn’t be able to collect that tax, so it’s not feasible.”
Haynes said he knows of a dozen cities that have put the sales tax on the ballot in April and expects that to grow in the two weeks before the state deadline to place items on the ballot.
Murphy said Blue Sage Cannabis has no intention of opposing the measure.
He said the 4% tax currently being collected by the state on medical marijuana sales is going to veterans services and doing good things for a group of people who need it.
