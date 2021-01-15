CARTHAGE, Mo. — Another roundabout will likely be coming to Carthage as part of a package of street improvements the city will make to prepare for an expansion of the Schreiber Foods distribution center in the south part of town.
The Carthage City Council approved on first reading a memorandum of understanding with Schreiber Foods that calls for widening and improvements on Hazel Avenue between George E. Phelps Boulevard and Fir Road and a roundabout to be built on Fir Road at the intersections with the southbound on- and off-ramps to Interstate 49 and Dr. Russell Smith Way, which leads to Mercy Hospital Carthage.
The memorandum calls for the city to pay the estimated $444,938 cost of the improvements to Hazel Avenue, with Schreiber to reimburse the city for half the cost.
The city and Missouri Department of Transportation will share the estimated $2,687,682 cost of the roundabout, with Schreiber paying the city $655,000, or almost half of the city’s share of the cost.
The memorandum is still subject to a final reading, probably at the council’s Jan. 26 meeting, before it is approved.
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the council amended the agreement to say the improvements to Hazel Avenue will be finished within six months of the start of the project. The completion date was originally set in the agreement for June 30.
City Administrator Tom Short said the city would have to check with Schreiber to make sure the company is OK with the change.
Short said the city is working to get the Hazel Street improvements finished before the end of the city’s fiscal year, which is June 30.
This project calls for widening the highway, giving it a new overlay and relocating stormwater ditches and utilities, and adding curbs and guttering.
No date was set in the memorandum for completion of the roundabout.
Short said no roundabout is proposed for the intersection of the northbound ramps of I-49 and Fir Road because any Schreiber truck traffic coming from that direction will use the Fairview interchange, close to the existing operation, to access the center.
Background
Schreiber Foods makes cheese at a plant on Main Street in the north part of Carthage and sends it out across the region from a large distribution center on West Fairview Avenue.
Schreiber was making plans in 2019 to spend about $40 million to expand its distribution center and was in talks with the city about infrastructure improvements in the area and eventually annexing the center into the city when the pandemic struck.
According to a redevelopment application filed by Schreiber in 2019, the company wanted to use the land for a 420,000-square-foot distribution plant and cold-storage operation, with parking spaces for 200 trailers and 30 cars.
The project would include space for further expansion. It would be built on land between Hazel Avenue and Interstate 49, just south of the existing operation at Fairview Avenue and I-49.
In December 2019, the Carthage Planning, Zoning and Historic Preservation Commission recommended that the city annex 107 acres for Schreiber. The council had heard the proposal on first reading before the pandemic struck.
Schreiber put its plans on hold as the pandemic exploded across the country in February, and the city tabled this Memorandum and and the planned annexation, then Short told the council in December that Schreiber had contacted the city to say the project was back on track.
Andrew Tobisch, director of communications for Schreiber Foods, said the company will be approaching Jasper County in February about applying for economic development property tax breaks to help fund the expansion, since the land is still outside the city limits as of now.
