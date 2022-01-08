CARTHAGE, Mo. — About a quarter of the $20 million the city of Carthage received in 2016 from selling the former McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital to the Mercy system has been earmarked toward a project to overhaul Carthage’s parks in the coming year.
Parks Director Mark Peterson said residents could start seeing changes in the town's seven parks some time in the middle to late summer as the city prepares to spend more than $5 million on its parks and recreation system.
Ron Petersen Sr., chairman of the McCune-Brooks Hospital board of trustees, said he and the other board members were impressed with the city’s application and the master plan created over the past year by the city and Dick Horton Consulting.
“What really got the board’s attention was the fact that they did a public survey and the public spoke,” Petersen said. “We thought that was paramount in our decision because we were kind of concerned about just writing a check and saying here’s your $5 million. We were more inclined to say yes when they brought forth the actual study ... and the public spoke loudly.”
Petersen said the $5 million is part of the $20 million the city received from the sale of the hospital, but it has always been held in an escrow account separate from the other $15 million which the trustees use to make grants.
The city sold the hospital in 2016 to Mercy, five years after Mercy took over management of the hospital soon after the May 22, 2011, Joplin tornado.
According to the lease agreement, Mercy would have an option to buy pending a vote of the residents of Carthage.
Voters said yes to the sale by a 3-1 margin in November 2016 and the proceeds were put into the McCune-Brooks Hospital Trust which has been used since then to make grants.
Petersen said the trustees have been waiting for the city to come up with a big project worthy of a big investment.
“I didn’t want the city to spend it on curb and guttering and a new dozer for the landfill, and all the trustees felt the same,” Petersen said. “We would like to see it spent on health care, the health of the citizens of Carthage, because that’s where it came from. (The master plan) made music to the trustees’ ears. They felt like this is a sincere effort. It’s not the city’s idea, it’s the citizens’ ideas. That’s who we serve as a board, we serve as a fiduciary for the citizens of Carthage, and that really made sense to us.
“I think it’s a great plan. Mark Peterson is a good planner, and he’s sincere and he really wanted us to give it full consideration.”
Plan for parks
Parks Director Mark Peterson said the Carthage City Council spent $130,000 to contract with Dick Horton Consulting, a Pittsburg, Kansas, firm, and create the parks master plan over the past year.
The process included gathering information from residents of Carthage through a statistically valid survey, meetings with groups and individuals who contract with the city to use the parks and two public meetings held last fall.
“We need to give our City Council credit for authorizing the parks master plan process to be done, knowing that they also needed to provide a mechanism to make some of these recommendations happen,” Peterson said. “It really is a combination of a lot of different things coming together to make all of the improvements and implement these recommendations.”
The master plan identified what residents wanted in their parks and outlines of specific improvements residents would like to see.
Peterson said $3.5 million will be spent on deferred maintenance and basic enhancements to all seven of Carthage’s parks, things labeled category 1 improvements in the master plan.
Among the specific improvements coming first will be:
• Replacing most of the equipment in seven playgrounds in the city’s parks.
“Most of those are going to be all new playgrounds,” Peterson said. “Our playgrounds are old. With the exception of one that was recently put in at Fair Acres, they’re all pretty old.”
• Nine restrooms will be either renovated or built where restrooms don’t exist. There are no permanent restrooms at Kellogg Lake Park, for example. At least one permanent restroom will be built there.
Also, a small playground and restrooms will be built at Freer Park, an undeveloped piece of land the city owns at the corner of Centennial and Buena Vista avenues on the east side of town to make that into the newest neighborhood park in Carthage.
• Seven different trails will either be enhanced or built from scratch.
“An enhanced trail would be resurfacing at Fair Acres, but most would be new trails,” Peterson said. “A couple of new trails at Kellogg Lake, a new trail at Municipal Park to connect to the nearby Ruby Jack Trail.”
• Improvements to security lighting in the parks.
• Added signs in the parks to help people know which park they’re in and where things are within those parks. Other signs will likely be added around town to direct people to the different parks.
Peterson said he expects most, if not all, category 1 projects in the plan will be completed with this funding.
Peterson said the other $1.5 million will be spent on what are labeled category 2 improvements, specifically to Central Park.
Category 2 projects are major enhancements, including new structures, in parks.
Enhancements planned at Central Park include:
• Possibly replacing the historic wading pool with a modern splash pad.
• Building a permanent structure for the Carthage Farmers Market, which was moved to Central Park from the square in 2021.
• A new walking trail connecting the statue of Naturalist Marlin Perkins with the Vietnam Memorial on the south side of the park, as well as a story-walk in the park to be built in cooperation with the Carthage Public Library.
• Renovating the large central pavilion and making it more usable for live music and other events. Improvements would include making it a stage and improving parts of the grounds around it to make a lawn for an audience.
• Restoration of the historic fountain.
• Updating the infrastructure that supports the monthly Food Truck Friday events held in the spring and summer.
Peterson said most of the other parks have category 2 improvements, but those will have to wait for future funding.
He said the city hopes to have a contract with a landscape architect and construction management group by the end of February, then spend about two months or so creating specific plans for the parks.
He said he hopes people will see work start in mid to late summer.
“We’re trying to encompass a lot in all of that, and the opinion of probable cost for all of that was $5.5 million,” Peterson said. “With our parks and stormwater tax funds and the use tax funds, those are starting to come in and are partially devoted to parks, we’ll be able to contribute some of our own city dollars to this project as well.”
