CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 37-year-old Carthage mother is facing child abuse charges after her 2-year-old son was brought to a hospital a month ago with what proved to be symptoms of methamphetamine intake.
Dawndee R. Alton was taken into custody Thursday morning at the Carthage police station and charged with felony counts of child abuse, child endangerment and resisting arrest. She remained in custody Friday at the Jasper County Jail on a surety bond of $7,000 or cash bond of $1,000.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Friday indicates that Alton's 2-year-old son was transported Jan. 2 to Mercy Hospital Carthage in some respiratory distress. His mother told hospital staff that he had been acting in an "extreme" manner, rubbing his chest, breathing heavily and sweating profusely, according to the affidavit.
A medical assessment of the child determined that he was under the influence of methamphetamine. In a telephone interview with police the following day, the mother purportedly asserted that the boy had not been left alone with anyone else the night in question.
Out of concern for the boy's health and that of his 6-year-old brother, both children were removed from Alton's care by state child abuse investigators and placed in protective custody, according to the affidavit.
During an interview Jan. 6 at the Children's Center in Joplin, the older boy described for investigators "a white powder medication in a small plastic baggie" that his mother leaves out on a counter in their apartment. Alton and her 6-year-old son were tested for drugs, and the boy's tests came back negative for the presence of drugs. But his mother tested positive for both meth and marijuana, according to the affidavit.
When the mother's drug test results became known, she was called back in for an interview with police on Thursday, during which she stated that her 2-year-old son was in their bathroom with two other children the day he got sick. She became concerned when she saw him lying on a pile of clothing. But, she told police, there were no drugs or harmful substances near him that she saw.
Alton allegedly became upset when police informed her at the conclusion of the interview that she was being placed under arrest and refused to comply with orders and resisted being placed in handcuffs.
According to the affidavit, four other children had been removed from Alton's care and placed in protective custody prior to the removal of the two boys in January. The reasons for removal of her other children is not detailed in the document.
