CARTHAGE, Mo. — Mudstock has been an annual tradition in Carthage since 2000, when the police department and fire department got together to give area kids a chance to get dirty and learn to stay away from drugs at the former Myers Park Airport grounds.
That annual tradition is getting a major makeover with the debut of Sudstock ‘22, a “popup water park,” scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Carthage Municipal Park Youth Fairgrounds.
Caleb Stiles, one of the organizers of the event, said the Alliance of Southwest Missouri has purchased two foam cannons that shoot suds out 45 to 50 feet depending on the wind, and the Carthage Caring Communities Coalition, an arm of the alliance, has been working on creating an event to take the mud out but keep the fun in the Mudstock concept.
“To me it seems like the next logical step from mud to the cleaner side,” Stiles told the Carthage City Council’s Public Services Committee. “The Carthage Caring Community Coalition and the Alliance of Southwest Missouri are the two groups that have come together to make this happen. The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is the one that did Mudstock before, so they’re pretty familiar with the event. So what we did is change it from mud to suds, and SUD is actually an acronym for substance use disorder.”
Stiles described plans for a huge slip-and-slide using mylar material donated by Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply in Carthage, and the foam cannons to create what he called a “popup water park” in Municipal Park between the fairgrounds, the Carthage Saddle Club Arena and the softball fields on the south side of the park.
“The slip-and-slide will be ginormous with mylar and the foam area will utilize mylar covering the grass, plus it doesn’t destroy anything — it’s a real light foam,” Stiles said. “Then all of our water features will be PVC pipes. There will be some firetrucks out there, but they won’t be hosing as much as they would with Mudstock.”
Stiles said the new event also will feature inflatable bounce houses and slides, food trucks and more.
Carthage police and fire departments along with Mercy Ambulance services will be on hand. The fire department will provide help with water to get everything wet at the event.
Mark Peterson, director of the Carthage parks department, said Mudstock was held for years at the old Myers Park Airport grounds, but that location was unavailable this year.
“At times in the past I know (retired Carthage fire) Chief (Roger) Williams had suggested we get away from the mud stuff and create something different,” Peterson said. “That evolved a little more this year because of location challenges. Myers Park was taken off the table to use for a variety of reasons, so that traditional location was gone.
“We were thinking about doing Mudstock in Municipal Park, but there were some challenges represented out there with soil. ... Ultimately in conversations with Caleb, with the police department and the fire department, we chose to look at something that would still represent as a good activity but not use mud, so that’s how Sudstock evolved.”
Stiles said this is the first trial for the popup water park concept. The foam cannons and other equipment belong to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.
History
Mudstock started in 2000 as an idea by the Carthage Police Department to create “a mud obstacle course with an anti-drug theme,” according to the Dennis Veach, the police chief at the time.
Veach recalled in retired patrol Officer Doug Dickey’s book “The History of the Carthage Police Department” that “the event started slowly and built up to an attendance of hundreds of kids tackling the mud and having a great time with police, fire and National Guard personnel.”
Soldiers with the local National Guard Armory dug the trenches and holes used for the event, and the Carthage Fire Department added the water needed to make the mud.
The Carthage Police Department planned the event for the first 10 years, but it became such a huge attraction that the department had to pass the planning on to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.
The event was held in the same spot on the former Myers Park Airport grounds behind the Southwest Missouri Bank building from 2000 until the 15th Mudstock in 2015, when that property was sold and developed into the Oak Pointe of Carthage assisted living home.
The only time the event was canceled before 2015 was in 2011, when the Joplin tornado struck about two weeks before Mudstock was scheduled.
It took a couple of years before a new location was found, still on the old Myers Park grounds but just north of the Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
Mudstock was held in that location in 2017, 2018 and 2019, until the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020. The event didn’t return in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.