CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Area United Way officials are declaring the 2019 fund drive a success after raising 92% of their $300,000 goal, an increase from 84% of the same goal the previous year.
The United Way board and campaign fund drive leaders gathered with representatives of the 13 agencies supported by the Carthage United Way and other guests to celebrate the accomplishment at a luncheon last week. Amy Campbell, the new Carthage Area United Way campaign director, said the campaign comes to an official end on Feb. 28.
“I feel it was a success because it is an increase from last year, and that’s exciting,” Campbell said. “All not-for-profits know it’s harder and harder to raise funds these days, so it’s great we made it to 92%. To me, it’s exciting that we raised more and we’re able to help support our agencies better.”
Campbell said the group handed out a number of awards to businesses and individuals who supported the campaign.
Leggett & Platt Inc. received the group’s Spirit of Giving Award.
“They’re so instrumental in our campaign,” Campbell said. “They make our campaign video for us, they design and print the brochures for us, they have held a golf tournament the last several years, and they have a large team of volunteers at their corporate and at their branches who are champions for United Way.”
The Carthage Water & Electric Plant was honored with the 110% Award for “going the extra mile this year," Campbell said.
“They increased their employee giving by 122%, and they let us have our kickoff at their community room,” Campbell said. “We had our Super Luncheon fundraiser there, and they were instrumental for that. They set up for us, they let us use the place, and several people helped with the setup and break down. They did a lot of extra for us.”
Campbell said the Super Luncheon was a new fundraiser for the campaign, featuring soup, salad and a drink for $5 and dozens of items up for a silent auction. The event, held toward the end of January, raised almost $7,000 for the campaign.
The group also honored its 10 Carthage High School student advocates for the 2019 campaign: seniors Brayden Cole, Kaylin Portillo and Taylor Snyder; juniors Sydney Campbell, Aubrie Fewin, Aston Lancaster, Rylee Scott and Karson Dudolski; and sophomore Sydnee Dudolski and leader Kristen Harrison.
The group recognized Janet Stafford, outgoing Carthage Area United Way director, for her service. Campbell was named in November to take over for Stafford, who is retiring this month.
“I feel like it was both of our campaigns,” Campbell said. “She kicked it off, and I came in in November to help. I had a unique role since I was the campaign chair this year anyway, so I went from campaign chair to director."
She added: "It’s been good, I learned a lot so I should be prepared and ready to go for next year’s campaign.”
The group also introduced the campaign chairman for the 2020 fund drive: Mike Zeiter, a certified public accountant in Carthage.
Beneficiaries
Agencies that will receive funds from the Carthage Area United Way in the coming year are Art Feeds Carthage, Ozark Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Carthage Crisis Center, Carthage Crosslines Ministries, Community Services of Missouri-Cerebral Palsy Center, Children’s Haven, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, Jasper County 4-H, Lafayette House, Salvation Army and Special Olympics.
