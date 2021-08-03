CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters on Tuesday approved by a slim margin the city collecting a use tax on items bought over the internet.
The count was 271 “yes” votes to 265 “no” votes as voters approve putting the same 2.75% tax the city charges on items purchased at brick-and-mortar businesses in the city limits on items bought on the web for use in Carthage.
Carthage Mayor Dan Rife was relieved the measure passed.
“The city is, every year, falling a little more behind on revenue because of internet sales,” Rife said. “And this is just going to allow the city to recover the revenue we’ve been losing. I think it’s a good thing for the city, and it’ll help maintain the level of services that everyone is used to.”
This was the second time the city had tried to pass a use tax since 2012, when city leaders began discussing it in response to a decision by the Missouri Supreme Court creating a loophole in the Missouri sales tax laws allowing vehicles purchased out of state or from an individual to be exempted from local sales taxes in cities that did not have a use tax.
The city placed a measure on the ballot in 2013 asking voters to approve a use tax for vehicles, including cars and trucks, trailers, boats and outboard motors, purchased out of state and internet sales as well. That measure failed.
In August 2017 the city placed a measure on the ballot asking voters to approve just the portion of the use tax dealing with the sale of cars, trucks, trailers, boats and outboard motors, and that passed by 69% approval.
In July, Carthage City Council members approved a resolution that committed the city to spending 40% of the revenue from a use tax on parks, 30% on public safety and 30% on roads and bridges for the first three years the tax is in place.
That came at the recommendation of a residents committee formed to help the city pass the use tax.
Council Budget Committee Chairman Alan Snow said the Missouri Municipal League had estimated that Carthage would see $740,000 in new revenue a year from a use tax.
Rife said the resolution let Carthage voters know exactly where their use tax money would go when they make purchases online.
“I think folks, if they were going to vote for something, wanted to know how it was going to be spent,” Rife said. “It lets people know what they’re voting for.”
