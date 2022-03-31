CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage use tax collections, after starting out somewhat slowly in their first three months, have picked up significantly in February and March, and appear on track to meet budgetary expectations.
Carthage City Administrator Tom Short reported to the City Council’s Budget Ways and Means Committee that use tax collections had exceeded expectations in the past two months after lagging behind expectations in December and January.
The Carthage use tax check remitted to the city from the Missouri Department of Revenue in March was $79,241, compared with the expected $35,199.
Collections in December and January were about $23,000 and $29,000, respectively.
Short said if the collections continue like this, it looks like the total collections for fiscal year 2021-22 will exceed estimates.
“In the budget we had anticipated getting about $352,000, but we should get about $380,000 based on these numbers,” Short said. “The Missouri Municipal League told us they anticipated we could collect $704,000 in a full fiscal year from a use tax.”
The use tax, which is a tax on the purchase of goods by Carthage residents from out-of-state vendors, was approved by Carthage voters in August 2021 by a six-vote margin, 271 "yes" votes to 265 "no" votes.
The use tax is set at 2.75%, the same as the city’s sales tax.
In addition to raising revenue for city programs, the tax was touted by supporters as something that restored fairness in retail sales by making sure online vendors were charging the same taxes for goods as brick-and-mortar businesses in Carthage.
When it decided to ask voters to approve the use tax, the Carthage City Council promised to spend 40% of the revenue on parks, 30% on public safety and 30% on roads and bridges for the first three years of the tax.
The city isn’t spending any of the revenue in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
City Council members and the city administration decided to wait to appropriate any of the money until they had an idea whether collections would match expectations, but they are looking at projects to fund in the next fiscal year.
Carthage Parks Director Mark Peterson has put together a proposal in his fiscal year 2022-23 budget to spend use tax money to build a “pocket park,” or a small park, in the walkway on the south side of the Carthage Square, including adding seating, shade structures, a small stage, a water feature of some kind, and trees and other greenery.
Expected cost for the pocket park is about $120,000.
Carthage fire Chief Ryan Huntley has included the purchase of communication equipment and gear gear as well as holding back $465,000 over the next five years to build a fire training tower somewhere in the city in his use tax request for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Short said the additional $700,000 to $800,000 a year in revenue is a huge shot in the arm for the city’s general fund.
“The general fund runs about $10 million a year,” Short said. “So $700,000, that's a huge part of that.”
