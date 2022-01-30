CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage is starting to see revenue come in from a use tax approved by voters in August 2021, but the money isn’t coming in at the rate predicted by the Missouri Municipal League.
Carthage City Administrator Tom Short told the City Council’s Budget Ways and Means Committee recently the city received checks in December and January from the Missouri Department of Revenue for use tax collections. The checks amounted to $23,091 in December and $29,382 in January, for a total of about $52,500.
The Missouri Municipal League had estimated how much money each city in Missouri that didn’t have a voter-approved use tax on the books was missing out on. It calculated in 2021 that Carthage was losing out on about $749,000 annually.
Short said the city won’t get close to that amount over 12 months unless the collections from online purchases increase significantly. But this is a new tax, he said, and some businesses report and send in sales tax receipts quarterly or even every six months, which they would also do with use tax revenue, so those businesses may still need to report.
“We’re not surprised by this number,” Short said. "It’s probably going to take a year to get all the numbers worked out and stabilized." And he noted that the city has collected about "$52,000 that we wouldn’t have collected any other time."
The use tax, which is a tax on the goods that local residents and businesses purchase from online and out-of-state vendors, was approved by Carthage voters in August 2021 by a six-vote margin, 271 "yes" votes to 265 "no" votes.
The use tax is set at the same 2.75% rate as the city's sales tax.
In addition to raising more revenue for city programs, the tax was touted by supporters as something that restored fairness in retail sales by making sure online vendors were charging the same taxes for goods as brick-and-mortar businesses in Carthage.
When it decided to ask voters to approve the use tax, the Carthage City Council vowed to dedicate the new revenue to specific needs. It passed a resolution committing the city to spend 40% of the revenue on parks, 30% on public safety, and 30% on roads and bridges for the first three years of the tax.
Short said typically the city appropriates money prospectively, by estimating income in a coming fiscal year and setting a budget for how to spend that income.
With this new tax, council members may decide to appropriate it retroactively, meaning they allocate the money after it has come in.
The final decision will be part of the city’s six-month budgeting process, which started this month and ends when the city approves the coming fiscal year’s budget in June.
