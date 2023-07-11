CARTHAGE, Mo. — While electricity was still a luxury in 1898 in the U.S., that was the year that residents of Carthage voted to electrify their community, a decision that led to the creation of the municipally owned utility now called Carthage Water & Electric Plant.
CW&EP is celebrating 125 years of service to Carthage with a series of events this summer and into the fall and winter, starting with a free ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Central Park.
Free ice cream will be served while supplies last and entertainment will include a live band, a dunk tank, games for all ages, and rides in a couple of utility bucket trucks.
Chuck Bryant, CW&EP general manager, said 125 is pretty old for an electric utility in America.
“Think of what was going on 125 years ago, and you realize there aren’t a lot of us out there — especially west of the Mississippi — 125 years old or older,” Bryant said. “Springfield City Utilities is one of the nation’s leading utilities next door to us, and they’re just 75 years old. The community leaders 125 years ago thought it was very important that this city be served by a municipal service instead of a privately owned company. And here we are today continuing to do that. Good decision then and good decision today.”
Bryant said the ice cream social is a nod to an earlier and simpler time when ice cream socials were common.
“We feel as though an ice cream social was a fun thing that throws you back to a time long ago where that was kind of an event in your local park system,” he said. “We want to have an evening where we bring people together and have some activities and music and ice cream for them. It’s an opportunity for us to get to know our customers better and meet some of these folks in person and to have an opportunity to tell our story a little more.”
Bryant said the utility started celebrating last month by sponsoring one day at the Kiwanis Club’s Kiddieland Park and providing free rides to all who came.
• On July 19 and 20, the utility will host story time at the Carthage Public Library. CW&EP linemen will be attending to read a story to the kids, host a lineman activity and show off their bucket truck to all kids who attend.
• On Aug. 10, CW&EP will provide lunch and a presentation to all the new teachers in the Carthage School District at the annual Carthage New Teachers Lunch.
• At the Aug. 11 Food Truck Friday event in Central Park, CW&EP employees will have in a vendor tent with CW&EP trivia, giveaways and games for all ages.
More events are planned through the rest of the year.
Keep an eye on the utility’s Facebook page for more details on upcoming events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.