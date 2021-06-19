Eighty-nine-year-old Jim Maples beams June 8 as his daughter, Beth Ladd (left), and veteran Dina Louden (right) present a Quilt of Valor, made by Louden, to him for his World War 11 service and then some. The the event was put on at Oak Pointe of Carthage, where Maples lives. Quilts of Valor is a nationwide foundation that supports local groups who make and present hand-made quilts to veterans to honor them for their service. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER