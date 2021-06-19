CARTHAGE, Mo. — Veteran Jim Maples didn’t know what to expect on Tuesday afternoon, June 8, when he was called into one of the community rooms at Oak Pointe of Carthage, where he lives.
He was surrounded by family, including his daughter, Beth Ladd, visiting from her home in Washington state; his older brother, Don Maples, 93; and older sister Betty Priester, 92. Jim, the youngster of the silblings at 89, was awarded an ornate quilt courtesy of the Quilts of Valor foundation and quilt-maker Dina Louden.
Jim Maples served 26 years in the U.S. Navy, from 1949 to 1975, working at several bases around the world and spending much of that time as a court reporter for the Judge Advocate General’s Office, or JAG, as it’s better known.
Louden, a veteran herself with 36 years in the Navy, Army and Air Force, said she got a Quilts of Valor quilt about two years ago, and being a quilt-maker herself, she decided to join the cause.
“I’m a quilt-maker; I should be making these quilts,” Louden said. “I retired a couple of years ago. I was 36 years military, and I worked at a Christian camp for 10 years. I moved off that camp two years ago, and so I got my quilt and decided I need something to do, so this is what I’m doing. I have no idea how many quilts I’ve made. It’s been a few.”
Louden, from Tukwila, Washington, made the quilt and traveled to Carthage with Ladd to present it.
“Jim’s daughter Beth and I have been friends for years, and so I was talking to her and I told her you really ought to put your dad in for a quilt,” Louden said. “This started about six months ago, she put him in, and I called the representative from Missouri to see if it was OK if I come out to present it to him. I made this quilt, and I presented it to him with his daughter.”
Jim Maples said he was surprised to receive the quilt.
“No one told me I was going to get a quilt," he said. "They sprung it on me.”
During her presentation, Louden briefly talked about Maples’ service.
She noted his work as a court reporter for JAG, the legal system for the Navy. She said he had been stationed at Olathe, Kansas; at Glenview Naval Air Station twice, in New Orleans; and at Whitby Island.
Louden and Ladd then draped the quilt over Maples as he posed for a few pictures, as is custom in a Quilts of Valor presentation.
After the ceremony, Louden said she was glad she could travel half way across the country to meet a new friend.
“He’s a man I would have loved to have served with,” she said. “I didn’t know him before we came out here a week ago. We’ve spent lots of time talking and staying with him, and I thought I would have loved to have served with him. He’s very positive and very funny.”
Maples said his older brother, Don Maples, convinced him to join the Navy.
Don Maples joined in the final year of World War II, 1945, and served for eight years on three different ships — two repair ships and a destroyer.
“When the war was over, I thought, 'Man, this is good, I’ll go back home' because it was done,” Don said. “They fooled me and sent me to the Hooper Island and sent me to Japan. It was a troop ship and got bombed. They took it back to the States and overhauled it, and put it back out as a repair ship.”
Jim Maples didn’t talk a lot about his service, but he said his time in the Navy taught him one big lesson.
“Responsibility,” he said. “It was a time to stand up and be counted, and there were a lot of men who did it. That’s one of them,” he added, pointing to Don Maples.
Jim said he appreciated the presentation and the quilt.
“It’ll keep me warm at night,” Maples said. “It’s good. You folks did a good job. Surprise, surprise, it was a surprise.”
