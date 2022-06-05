CARTHAGE, Mo. — The members of Carthage’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post are so busy hosting events and working to help veterans they almost forgot a big day.
Saturday marked the 90th birthday of Carthage Charles S. Edwards Post 2590, and Mike Juris, commander of the post, said they almost forgot to have a birthday party.
“We were talking about something and someone said the date, and I said that’s the 90th birthday, guys, this post is 90 years old, we’ve got to do something,'” Juris said.
So they held a party for the community at the post’s headquarters at 16759 Inca Road. The party was complete with free hot dogs and drinks, cupcakes, a live band, a bounce house for the kids and other activities.
The members also spent a few minutes remembering the people who came before them and helped build the post through its history.
“It’s really impressive when you think 90 years in the city of Carthage,” Juris said. “We were in town on Central Avenue for many years until 1989, when we broke ground for this building out here, and we moved here in 1990. I don’t know how many commanders we’ve had — most of them run from two years to up to about eight years. I’m in my fifth year, and it’s a real honor to be even associated with the post, let alone be the commander of this post, and think back to all the history.”
Post name
The post’s history hangs on the walls of its meeting room in the form of framed photos, certificates, newspaper articles and other memorabilia.
A prominent piece hanging near the entrance to the room is an old framed black-and-white photo of a soldier standing in his uniform. The photo is of Charles S. Edwards, the namesake of the post who was killed in action Sept. 28, 1918.
Edwards was serving with Company A, 128th Machine Gun Battalion of the 35th Infantry Division, a unit made up primarily of Carthage natives and former members of the old Carthage Light Guard who were mustered into the Missouri National Guard, then into federal service.
A post on the website findagrave.com about Edwards includes a newspaper article about his death. The Carthage Evening Press edition report was dated Oct. 28, 1918.
The article said Edwards' death was the first reported casualty in the company. It said Edwards was a veteran of the unit’s service on the Mexican border against forces led by Pancho Villa in 1916 and that he was apparently killed during an American offensive in France. He was 24 years old.
“He was with company A, Second regiment, National Guards of Missouri, when that organization was sent to the Mexican border in 1916,” the article said. “He was a corporal at that time. A year ago this month (October 1917), when the Carthage company had been called into service in the war against Germany and while it was at Camp Doniphan, Edwards' first four-year enlistment expired and he immediately re-enlisted. He was stricken with spinal meningitis while at Camp Doniphan, but recovered sufficiently to be able to leave with his company.”
The article said Edwards was employed as a stonecutter and marble polisher at the F.B. Long Marble Shop on East Fifth Street in Carthage. He was born and grew up in Nevada before moving to Carthage in 1909.
Activities
The post hosts dozens of activities throughout the year, some to honor veterans and some to raise money for veterans and other causes. And the canteen is open to veterans and the public on most days, Juris said.
Every Memorial Day, the post teams up with the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and area Combat Veterans Motorcycle Group to host a service at the veterans memorial in Park Cemetery in Carthage. Every Veterans Day, the same groups team up to host a service at Carthage’s Memorial Hall and present Veterans Day programs at Carthage schools.
During the holidays, veterans and their families can come to Thanksgiving and Christmas parties at the post.
The post also gives out free food baskets to veterans in need.
“I’m really proud of this post because we give a lot back to the community, a lot of stuff people don’t see,” Juris said.
“We try real hard to accommodate everyone. The biggest thing with our VFW is keeping up with the demand of helping the local veterans, and it’s the biggest reason we help all the local veterans.”
The post owns a World War II-era halftrack, a truck that has regular tires on the front but tracks on the back for better traction, that it restored in the 1990s and has driven in local parades for almost three decades.
Juris said the post is working to beautify the post building itself. A mural has just been installed on the side of the building that faces the street, and some landscaping is planned in front of the building.
Juris said the post’s meeting room is available to the public for rent and that many events at the post are open to the public.
People can keep up with what VFW Post 2590 is doing on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CarthageVFWPost2590.
