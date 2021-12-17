CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage VFW Post 2590 was preparing for a busy weekend of helping fellow veterans and raising money to continue helping in the future.
Mike Juris, post commander, said the post will be giving out food baskets to veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 16759 Inca Road. After that, the members will host a “turkey shoot,” or target shooting event, to raise money to continue the post’s efforts to help veterans in and around Carthage.
The two events will mark a festive preholiday weekend for veterans, and it continues the post’s tradition of reaching out and trying to serve the community.
“Every time I go to an event people say well you guys just do for veterans,” Juris said. “And I say technically we are Veterans of Foreign Wars, that’s the idea behind it, but make no mistakes about it, we couldn’t make it without the community’s help and it kind of goes both ways.”
Juris said the post has been handing out food baskets to area veterans for 10 or 15 years now. This year, they have food for about 20 baskets, but only about 10 veterans have asked for help.
“We’ve been doing that for a long time and the nicest part about it is that there are not too many veterans participating anymore,” Juris said. “I’m kind of sad and glad because it means there’s another program out there helping these folks, but I would really feel bad if there are veterans out there that need help and then we weren’t able to get it to them.”
Juris said veterans who need help can still sign up for a basket by coming to the VFW Post or calling and answering a few questions.
The public is welcome to come to the post from 1 to 5 p.m. and take a shot at winning a turkey, Juris said. The turkey shoot is one way the post raises money for things like the food basket giveaway.
He said the turkey shoot has two events: a splatter board where participants fire a shotgun at a target on a board, and trap shooting where participants can shoot at a shooting clay. Cost is $3 for the splatter board and $6 for the trap shoot.
“You can bring your own shotgun or you can use one of ours,” Juris said. “You can just go up, you don’t even have to have a weapon. One person shoots at a time, safety first.”
As for upcoming events, the post is also working to help the young grandson of one of its members.
After the holidays, at noon on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Post 2590 is hosting a fish fry and live auction to raise money for Easton Ghumm, the grandson of post member Josh Ghumm, who had to go through brain surgery earlier in December to remove a cancerous tumor.
Juris said the post is seeking donations for the live auction to be held at 4 p.m. that day. People wanting to donate can call Jesse Smith at 417-310-6241 or Jessica Reed at 417-438-1814.
