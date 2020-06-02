CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Board of Education will get to work this month completing plans for expanding the Carthage Technical Center building after voters said "yes" on Tuesday to extending the district’s debt service levy for another six years.
The $10 million proposal to double the size of the south tech center building passed with 1,434 "yes" votes to 770 "no" votes. The 65 percent "yes" vote exceeded by a comfortable margin the 57.1 percent supermajority needed to pass.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said the board hopes to give final approval to the specifications of the project this month and approve a contractor in July, with hopes of moving in by the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“Pushing back the election two months hurt that timeline some,” Baker said. “We’re not going to rush it and have problems with the building, but we’d love to be in it by the beginning of the school year next year.”
This election was originally scheduled for April, but all municipal and school elections across Missouri were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposal extends the district’s 83-cent debt service levy, scheduled to expire in 2034 before this vote, to 2040, allowing the district to borrow $10 million to build the tech center expansion.
Once completed, the district will move classes from Carthage High School to the tech center, freeing six classrooms in the 10-year-old high school that’s already nearing its expected student capacity.
Baker said the district will also move all student classes from the older north tech center building to the south tech center, meaning students won’t have to use instructional time riding busses from the high school to tech center classes.
Baker said passage of this bond issue means the district can move on to the next project — construction of a performing arts center on the high school campus.
“The whole idea was to have two projects in one plan,” Baker said. “We’ve got the first part done, so now we need to start working on the second part. We’ll start working on the performing arts center tomorrow to try to get the word out as to what’s going to happen and start taking some people to see some performing arts centers so we can start working on some plans.”
School board, council
Voters in the Carthage School District chose three school board members out of eight candidates running.
Winners were Patrick Scott with 1,009 votes, Karen Wilkinson with 988 votes and incumbent Jeff Jones with 929 votes.
In the race for Carthage City Council:
• Ward 3 incumbent Mike Daugherty edged out challenger Mary Schwab by three votes, 98-95, with Dustun Edge getting 19 votes.
• In Ward 4, Craig Diggs beat Daniel Beck 288-246.
• In Ward 5, Seth Thompson received 181 votes to Ron Bass’s 65 votes.
• Incumbents Juan Topete and Raymond West were unopposed in wards 1 and 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.