CARTHAGE, Mo. — Voters in the Carthage School District may be asked in April to approve an extension of the current property levy for debt service to build more classrooms and renovate old ones at the Carthage Technical Center’s south and north campuses.
The Carthage R-9 Board of Education will consider putting a general obligation bond issue on the April election ballot to provide $10 million to build new classrooms at the Technical Center South Campus and renovate the North Campus to provide more programs for adult students in Carthage.
If approved, the measure would need a 57.1% majority to pass. It would extend the current debt-service levy of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 2040 from 2034. The district’s total levy is $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $100,000 home pays about $756 in annual school taxes.
Superintendent Mark Baker said that levy was last extended in 2014 to provide money for the new Carthage Intermediate Center at Fir and Chapel roads and the reconstruction of the old Carthage Middle School at Centennial and River streets to serve as the new Carthage Junior High.
NEW SPACE, PROGRAMS
Baker said the bond issue would provide money needed to build a long-planned second wing onto the Technical Center South Building, creating a U-shaped building behind Carthage High School.
Baker said the South Campus was built about 10 years ago with no school district tax revenue. The nearly $4.5 million building was built with money from the Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust and a grant from the state of Missouri, with each providing half the needed money.
Baker said the expansion of the Tech Center South building will allow the district to add programs in medical and business office management, industrial shop classes, industrial maintenance classes and many other programs.
The expansion will also allow the district to move the business classes and digital media classes from the high school to the Technical Center and free up about six classrooms in the high school.
“The other reason we need to do this is we need to gain some classrooms in our high school,” Baker said. “People kind of forget that the high school plans started in 2005 so the plans themselves are 14 or 15 years old. We built the building for 1,500 kids, and that’s where we are now. Just in the high school, we’ve grown probably over 400 since we developed the plans in 2005. We built the building as big as we could with the money we had to accommodate as many students as we could.”
The bond issue would also provide money to renovate the original Technical Center building on River Street across from Carter Park.
Baker said programs there would focus on providing adults with workforce training.
“Another way to help our community and workforce is by expanding the North Tech Center options for adults,” Baker said. “Realistically, we’re trying to improve our workforce by providing more trained individuals.”
PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Baker said the district still plans to build a new performing arts center on the high school campus, but it is limited by state law in how far into debt it can go at any one time.
By extending the current levy from 2034 to 2040, it can borrow enough money to make improvements to the tech center, but the new performing arts center is expected to be more expensive, so the district will start a fundraising campaign to raise private money for that facility before going back to the voters sometime in the near future for more borrowing capacity for the performing arts center.
The performing arts center has been on a list of district priorities created by a residents committees and public meetings.
It was the top priority on the list created by the Carthage 2020 and Beyond committee in 2018 and 2019, with the expansion of the tech center coming in at No. 2.
“The board approved a community to start fundraising for a performing arts center on the high school campus,” Baker said. “The board set the goal at $5 million for pledges, once the committee reaches that point, we will ask the board to put it on the next available ballot.”
Board meeting
The Carthage Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Carthage Intermediate Center, 2851 S. Chapel Road. The resolution calling for a bond election is one of a number of things on the agenda for the meeting. The agenda can be seen online at https://go.boarddocs.com/mo/cr9sd/Board.nsf/Public. For more information about Carthage 2020 and Beyond, go to https://www.carthagetigers.org and click on the link under Superintendent Spotlight at the bottom of the page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.